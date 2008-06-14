Constanţa, pe podium la „Caravana Dialogului Intercultural”

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 03 Ianuarie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Monden Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Constanţa, pe podium la „Caravana Dialogului Intercultural”

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 14 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Cu 45,97 de puncte, echipa Colegiului Naţional „Mircea cel Bătrân” din Constanţa a ocupat locul trei la faza finală a concursului „Caravana dialogului intercultural”. În perioada 6-8 iunie a avut loc la Braşov faza finală a programului itinerant „Caravana dialogului intercultural”, program organizat şi finanţat de Departamentul pentru Relaţii Interetnice (DRI) din cadrul Guvernului României. Evenimentul s-a desfăşurat în cadrul calendarului participării României la Anul european al dialogului intercultural - 2008. La faza finală au participat 60 elevi de liceu, 6 cadre didactice, precum şi invitaţi de la Centrul de Consultanţă pentru Programe Culturale Europene, Reprezentanţa Comisiei Europene în România, Ministerul Educaţiei, Cercetării şi Tineretului, Inspectoratul Şcolar Judeţean Braşov. Participanţii iau venit din cele şase judeţe implicate în program, printre ele numărându-se şi Constanţa. Obiectivul pro-gramului a fost legat de tema de anvergură europeană a Anului Dialogul Intercultural şi s-a axat pe înţelegerea de către cei tineri a acestui concept, pe cunoaşterea unor date generale despre drepturile, tradiţiile şi cultura minorităţilor naţionale din ţara noastră. Prima etapă a „Caravanei dialogului intercultural” s-a desfăşurat sub forma unui concurs cu elevi de liceu din Reşiţa, Timişoara, Constanţa, Miercurea Ciuc, Cluj Napoca şi Suceava. Etapa finală a programului a inclus patru probe. Participanţii au răspuns la un chestionar format din 20 de întrebări pe tematica anunţată, şi-au prezentat echipele şi tema pusă în discuţie, au interpretat o situaţie de conflict între persoane de culturi diferite încercând totodată să ofere o soluţie actuală de rezolvare a conflictului, iar ultima probă a constat în comentarea unui film documentar având ca subiect discriminarea rasială/ etnică. Prin Caravana dialogului intercultural, organizatorii au dorit să răsplătească interesul tinerilor din rândul minorităţilor naţionale, unii dintre ei potenţiali viitori lideri, pentru tematica dialogului intercultural şi să sprijine iniţiativa formării unor personalităţi pregătite să contribuie la punerea în valoare a moştenirii lor culturale şi la cultivarea dialogului.

Părerea ta contează !
14 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 2. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 
1
Louis Vuitton Priser
30 decembrie 2013
Louis Vuitton Priser

I know I can stand running all over town shopping, I have a mission to accomplish and the way to do it is to get it done as fast and efficiently as possible.Professor Paulraj is considered the father of Wimax a wireless technology that is emerging as the successor to WiFi. And, as hinted at in this post, genetic understanding has proceeded, and will continue to, faster than understanding of potential environmental disrupters ever will.You also have to make use of a SIM Card Reader to retrieve deleted text messages. Caesars' huge 120,000 square foot games location genuinely makes this megaresort unique. Thomas apart from other island destinations when it comes to shopping though is Yacht Haven Grande, located along the scenic Charlotte Amalie Harbour.I lucked up on it by analyzing how I could quickly boost my language and workforce marketability. Workshops are now being taught to train wouldbe mobile device filmmakers how to make the most effective of their mobile devices and other devices.I don't know if I could give her a box of fried insects though. Louis Vuitton Priser http://www.thurstonwolfe.com/home.asp

2
Moncler Denmark
3 ianuarie 2014
suvxfvuqg@gmail.com

Under the scheme, Clarridge would insert an agent into Karzai palace to collect his beard trimmings and then would run drug tests on them. He dropped the plan when it became obvious that the Obama administration had no intention of pushing Karzai from power. Working the phones late at night from his home in the San Diego suburbs, Clarridge maintained a network of spies who were gathering information on Taliban groups such as the Haqqani network. Through a Pentagon contract overseen by Lockheed Martin, Clarridge and his team were paid $22 million for their work and filed of intelligence reports to military commanders in Afghanistan. The CIA had always been unhappy about Clarridge freelance spying operation, and his contract was not renewed in 2010. He was angry that his former employer to be the reason that the operation had been shut down. Mazzetti, a national security correspondent for the New York Times, asserts that the on terror has damaged the CIA ability to understand the really important political developments in the Muslim world, such as the Arab Spring. Moncler Denmark http://www.kailashbeachhotel.in/contactus.htm

3
Polo Ralph Lauren Sale
3 ianuarie 2014
cmerzqsarb@gmail.com

the British design house, will not only stream its women's runway show live from London, but also will allow anyone with a computer and a credit card to order the merchandise as models strut in it. "It's giving the consumer even more inside access than the buyer in the front row," said James Gardner, founder and chief executive of Createthe Group, which is working on the runway live streams for Marc Jacobs and Burberry. "They're able to put the product in their shopping bag, pay with their credit card and check out before the buyer is even finished watching the show and goes to the showroom the next day." Burberry's strategy represents a huge change from the past, when a literal golden ticket was the only way to see its show. The anointed buyers from Barneys, editors from Vogue, actresses like Claire Danes were sent an engraved antique brass entry card. This time, in addition to the online access, 1,500 people will be invited to Burberry stores worldwide, where they will watch the show on highdefinition screens and be able to order merchandise immediately via an iPad app. Polo Ralph Lauren Sale http://www.vdc-crnomelj.si/links.asp

4
Hermes Pung
3 ianuarie 2014
twkvct@gmail.com

the Australian sharemarket represents only a small percentage of the world's markets. + MORE SHARE TRADING INVESTING ARTICLES Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. FTSE FTSE Footsie ["FTSE4Good and "techMARK"] are trade marks jointly owned by the London Stock Exchange Plc and The Financial Times Limited and are used by FTSE International Limited ("FTSE") under licence.Ankle Strap high heels Ankle Strap high heels The Ankle Strap top heels are one of a lot of agitative and admirable accession to your claimed wardrobe. These shoes will accord able absolute consequence even if abrasion this and if goes into a allowance that is abounding with strangers. However you accept to apprehension that the appropriate brace of shoes will accord absolute results. Hermes Pung http://www.k3cs.com/homepage.html

5
louis vuitton väskor priser
13 ianuarie 2014
doiouiy@gmail.com

Finally the party was dissolved in 1999. In December 2000 the APPD was reestablished in Munich, but did not participate in the Bundestag election of 2002. A sufficient number of signatures were collected for participation in the European election 2004, however these did not arrive because the German Postal Service declined to forward them to party chairman Christoph Grossmann. In the following year, the APPD took place in the Bundestag election of 2005 with little success. As a result, the party split into two parties in 2006 the APPD and the PogoPartei. Both parties plan to run in the next elections for the Bundestag and European Parliament in 2009. Theory of Pogo Anarchism PogoAnarchismus (Pogoanarchism) is often falsely confused with the standard anarchism, but there are more differences than commonalities. The concept of Balkanisation is introduced to split up the country into different parts: "Asoziale ParasitenZonen" (APZ, asocial parasite zone) for pogoanarchists and other asocials, who prefer not to work and rather drink beer. louis vuitton väskor priser http://friggsab.se/louisvuitton/?id=15-louisvuitton.html

6
louis vuitton weekendbag
13 ianuarie 2014
labpiwyap@gmail.com

leaving dissects, in gory detail, the semisadomasochistic affair Julie embarked on after the project was over, and its devastating consequences. Eric also had an affair, and when Julie's repellentsounding lover ended the relationship, she attempted to regain control of her life by becoming an apprentice butcher. So what went wrong? 'It happened for a lot of reasons. Eric and I had been together since I was 18. We hadn't found ourselves as adults. I think the crisis in the marriage was al ready there, and this fellow just popped himself right in it,' she says. It's hard not to see the publication of Cleaving as possibly her most selfish act of all. If poor Eric is embarrassed by his starring role in the rosetinted chickflick, he must be truly mortified by Cleaving, with its lurid descriptions of her affair. Worse may be to come, since Julie is in discussions to turn Cleaving into a film as well. The man must be a saint, I say. 'One of the things that's wonderful about Eric is that he knows that this book is vital to me,' she says. 'He's not thrilled by it, but he's pleased that I'm proud of it.' Has he read it? louis vuitton weekendbag http://www.browwaxportland.com/louisvuitton/?id=44-louisvuitton.html

7
louis vuitton neverfull pris
13 ianuarie 2014
louis vuitton neverfull pris

That was about all we got. Open a bottle of wine or three and do some trading! You need to make an investment in yourself and your future.The goal is to get back more than you give up. Do you have a sheepskin jacket or coat.In the field of the sport of golf the Adidas in addition features a vital role. There are many websites providing blank purse hooks, and you can discover them by simply searching for it through the internet. The red sole which he introduced in his shoes in 1992 has worked like magic. By way of each of these interactions there is often a frequent theme; a misunderstanding or an attitude. A lot of the necessary painting supplies such as brushes, rollers, and paint trays will speedily enhance the price. Surf around and determine which Bally shoes or boots you like the most. Hotels in las vegas deals The Magic, besides did fountainhead, is a filter. You're limited only by your imagination. Don't be vague. SHC conducts free or paidonsite health talks and workshops in Singapore to help businesses and organizations to raise attention on the importance of health via guiding them. louis vuitton neverfull pris http://www.browwaxportland.com/louisvuitton/?id=9-louisvuitton.html

8
louis vuitton stockholm
13 ianuarie 2014
nigiqkyvjt@gmail.com

I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KORS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Anarchist Pogo Party Of Germany APPD The Anarchistic Pogo Party of Germany (APPD German: Anarchistische PogoPartei Deutschlands, or 'APPD') is the selfdeclared party of the Pbel (mob) and "social parasites." It was created in 1981 by two punks in Hannover and took part in the 1998 election to the Bundestag with the promise to pay the voters with free beer. The official communication organ is the paper Armes Deutschland ("Poor Germany"), formerly Asoziale Rundschau ("Asocial News"). The name refers to the punk dance, the Pogo. The party took part in the German federal election, 2005 with their chancellor candidate Wolfgang Wendland, who is also the lead singer of the German punkband "Die Kassierer" ("The Cashiers"). louis vuitton stockholm http://www.fastingboras.se/louisvuitton/?id=2-louisvuitton.html

9
louis vuitton väskor online
13 ianuarie 2014
rdbtla@gmail.com

The trip seemed refreshingly refined and modern. Twotone Stella McCartney dresses. McCartney, no stranger to the red carpet, has created a style that celebrities can't get enough of. Her ultraflattering "silhouette" dress has become almost ubiquitous. It features one colour on the bodice and back, and a graphic opposite on the sides and sleeves. Kate Winslet has worn several versions, and Brooklyn Decker, Kate Moss, Edie Falco and Liv Tyler have, too. The best turn might have been Jane Fonda at the Cannes Film Festival. Beyonce's backfrombaby body. Some new mothers claim they feel sexier than ever. Beyonce was living proof at the Met Gala, the important industry event cohosted by Vogue's Anna Wintour. Beyonce's skintight, largely sheer save the bodice beading and feathered fishtail train gown by Givenchy announced that Ivy Blue Carter's mom wasn't going to hold back. An honourable mention goes to Jessica Simpson, who dieted her way to a Weight Watchers ad then wound up pregnant again. 007's slim suits. Daniel Craig's wardrobe in "Skyfall" is impeccably tailored and quite tight. louis vuitton väskor online http://www.browwaxportland.com/louisvuitton/?id=6-louisvuitton.html

10
fFdgFpHvijCVK
14 martie 2014
rDQyxKMDRsCcbiatD

tv0J7L pdsnjwzlbavl, [url=http://tbaqbebvckmm.com/]tbaqbebvckmm[/url], [link=http://xskvjzkqwcje.com/]xskvjzkqwcje[/link], http://iebvhmtnvvqr.com/

14 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 2. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 

Cele mai comentate ştiri

Articole din aceeaşi secţiune

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 16033 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : Galerie foto / Maşină ANAF, răsturnată pe câmp, la Constanţa 4660 vizite, 1 comentarii Galerie foto / Maşină ANAF, răsturnată pe câmp, la Constanţa
Fun
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DE-A RÂSU' PLÂNSU' / Interviu cu noul premier al României, SORIN LIVIU DRAGNEA GRINDEANU 4252 vizite, 0 comentarii DE-A RÂSU' PLÂNSU' / Interviu cu noul premier al României, SORIN LIVIU DRAGNEA GRINDEANU
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 3288 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Economie
ieri, ora 10:53 Foto : EŞTI MARINAR? Schimbări importante, de la 1 ianuarie 2640 vizite, 0 comentarii EŞTI MARINAR? Schimbări importante, de la 1 ianuarie
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3151 secunde