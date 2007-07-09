Cele mai mari baze de date din lume

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Cele mai mari baze de date din lume

Ştire online publicată Luni, 09 Iulie 2007.
Mulţi oameni au colecţii, însă numai câţiva reuşesc să scoată bani din ele, comentează hotnews.ro. De exemplu, cei care s-au apucat să adune date. Au dat lovitura, punând pe picioare adevărate afaceri. Iată o listă cu cele mai mari baze de date din lume, realizată de businessintelligencelowdown.com. World Data Centre for Climate La ce credeţi că folosesc nemţii un computer care valorează 35 de milioane de euro? N-o să ghiciţi! La cercetări climatice aprofundate. World Data Centre for Climate (www.mad.zmaw.de/wdc-for-climate) este cea mai mare bază de date din lume. WDCC se laudă cu 220 terabiţi (TB) de date, uşor accesibile pe web, despre anticipa-rea tendinţelor climaterice şi alte cercetări în domeniu, dar şi cu 110 terabiţi de date de simulare a climei, echivalentul a 24.500 de DVD-uri. National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center Baza de date de la www.nersc.gov aparţine americanilor, este privată şi conţine informaţii despre cercetări în domeniul energiei atomice, experi-mente, simulări ale universului primordial etc. Baza de date a NERSC cuprinde 2,8 pentabiţi (PB) de informaţii, iar la ea lucrează mai mult de 2.000 de oameni de ştiinţă din domeniul automaticii. AT&T AT&T este cea mai veche companie de telecomunicaţii din SUA. Www.att.com deţine cel mai mare volum de date într-o bază unică - 323 TB de informaţii - şi se află pe locul doi în ceea ce priveşte cel mai mare număr de înregistrări într-o bază de date: 1,9 trilioane. Compania este atât de meticuloasă cu înregistrările, încât le păstrează încă pe cele de acum câteva zeci de ani. Google Deşi nu se ştie sigur care este adevărata mărime a bazei de date Google, se cunosc mai multe despre cantitatea şi genul de informaţii pe care le adună. În medie, Google înregistrează 91 de milioane de căutări pe zi, ceea ce înseamnă aproximativ jumătate din căutările de pe internet. Sprint Este cea mai mare companie de telecomunicaţii din lume, care oferă servicii mobile la mai bine de 53 de milioane de abonaţi. Companiile mari, precum Sprint (www.sprint.com), sunt binecunoscute pentru bazele lor imense de date. Aceasta, de exemplu, procesează mai mult de 365 de milioane de apeluri pe zi. ChoicePoint Imaginaţi-vă că vă apucaţi să căutaţi numărul cuiva într-o carte de telefoane cu un miliard de pagini. Cam asta trebuie să facă şi angajaţii de la ChoicePoint (www.choicepoint.com) când vor să ştie ceva despre cineva. Dacă ar fi printată, baza de date a acestei companii s-ar întinde până la Lună şi înapoi, de 77 de ori! ChoicePoint conţine informaţii despre 250 de milioane de oameni, ceea ce înseamnă 250 TB de date. În 2002, ChoicePoint a ajutat la prinderea unui violator în serie, după ce a oferit o listă cu şase potenţiali suspecţi, în funcţie de ADN-ul aces-tora. În 2001, a identificat rămăşitele unei victime de la World Trade Center, comparând ADN-ul din câteva fragmente de oase cu datele existente în baza ChoicePoint. YouTube În mai puţin de doi ani, s-a trans-format în cea mai mare bibliotecă video. Acum, sunt accesate zilnic mai mult de 100 de milioane de clipuri, adică mai bine de 60% din cele prezente pe internet. Anul trecut, se estima că baza de date YouTube are în jur de 45 TB. De atunci însă, cifra s-ar fi putut dubla, pentru că, zilnic, pe www.youtube.com sunt postate 65.000 de filmuleţe noi. Amazon Www.amazon.com este cel mai mare magazin de vânzare cu amănuntul şi cea mai mare comunitate online din lume. Numără 59 de milioane de clienţi, iar baza de date este mai mare de 42 TB. Central Intelligence Agency Adună şi distribuie informaţii despre oameni, locuri şi anumite lucruri. Deşi se ştiu foarte puţine despre baza de date a CIA - www.cia.gov -, este clar că agenţia a adunat o grămadă de informaţii din sectoarele public şi privat. La o parte din ea are acces şi publicul. Este vorba despre documente electro-nice, care au ca subiect de la dezvoltarea nucleară a Pakistanului până la ce tip de bere se bea în timpul războiului din Vietnam. Library of Congress Www.loc.gov se poate lăuda cu peste 130 de milioane de volume, de la cărţi de bucate până la diverse ziare şi hărţi. Se estimează că textele de aici ar ocupa 20 TB de informaţii.

