Cele mai mari baze de date din lume

Ştire online publicată Luni, 09 Iulie 2007. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Mulţi oameni au colecţii, însă numai câţiva reuşesc să scoată bani din ele, comentează hotnews.ro. De exemplu, cei care s-au apucat să adune date. Au dat lovitura, punând pe picioare adevărate afaceri. Iată o listă cu cele mai mari baze de date din lume, realizată de businessintelligencelowdown.com. World Data Centre for Climate La ce credeţi că folosesc nemţii un computer care valorează 35 de milioane de euro? N-o să ghiciţi! La cercetări climatice aprofundate. World Data Centre for Climate (www.mad.zmaw.de/wdc-for-climate) este cea mai mare bază de date din lume. WDCC se laudă cu 220 terabiţi (TB) de date, uşor accesibile pe web, despre anticipa-rea tendinţelor climaterice şi alte cercetări în domeniu, dar şi cu 110 terabiţi de date de simulare a climei, echivalentul a 24.500 de DVD-uri. National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center Baza de date de la www.nersc.gov aparţine americanilor, este privată şi conţine informaţii despre cercetări în domeniul energiei atomice, experi-mente, simulări ale universului primordial etc. Baza de date a NERSC cuprinde 2,8 pentabiţi (PB) de informaţii, iar la ea lucrează mai mult de 2.000 de oameni de ştiinţă din domeniul automaticii. AT&T AT&T este cea mai veche companie de telecomunicaţii din SUA. Www.att.com deţine cel mai mare volum de date într-o bază unică - 323 TB de informaţii - şi se află pe locul doi în ceea ce priveşte cel mai mare număr de înregistrări într-o bază de date: 1,9 trilioane. Compania este atât de meticuloasă cu înregistrările, încât le păstrează încă pe cele de acum câteva zeci de ani. Google Deşi nu se ştie sigur care este adevărata mărime a bazei de date Google, se cunosc mai multe despre cantitatea şi genul de informaţii pe care le adună. În medie, Google înregistrează 91 de milioane de căutări pe zi, ceea ce înseamnă aproximativ jumătate din căutările de pe internet. Sprint Este cea mai mare companie de telecomunicaţii din lume, care oferă servicii mobile la mai bine de 53 de milioane de abonaţi. Companiile mari, precum Sprint (www.sprint.com), sunt binecunoscute pentru bazele lor imense de date. Aceasta, de exemplu, procesează mai mult de 365 de milioane de apeluri pe zi. ChoicePoint Imaginaţi-vă că vă apucaţi să căutaţi numărul cuiva într-o carte de telefoane cu un miliard de pagini. Cam asta trebuie să facă şi angajaţii de la ChoicePoint (www.choicepoint.com) când vor să ştie ceva despre cineva. Dacă ar fi printată, baza de date a acestei companii s-ar întinde până la Lună şi înapoi, de 77 de ori! ChoicePoint conţine informaţii despre 250 de milioane de oameni, ceea ce înseamnă 250 TB de date. În 2002, ChoicePoint a ajutat la prinderea unui violator în serie, după ce a oferit o listă cu şase potenţiali suspecţi, în funcţie de ADN-ul aces-tora. În 2001, a identificat rămăşitele unei victime de la World Trade Center, comparând ADN-ul din câteva fragmente de oase cu datele existente în baza ChoicePoint. YouTube În mai puţin de doi ani, s-a trans-format în cea mai mare bibliotecă video. Acum, sunt accesate zilnic mai mult de 100 de milioane de clipuri, adică mai bine de 60% din cele prezente pe internet. Anul trecut, se estima că baza de date YouTube are în jur de 45 TB. De atunci însă, cifra s-ar fi putut dubla, pentru că, zilnic, pe www.youtube.com sunt postate 65.000 de filmuleţe noi. Amazon Www.amazon.com este cel mai mare magazin de vânzare cu amănuntul şi cea mai mare comunitate online din lume. Numără 59 de milioane de clienţi, iar baza de date este mai mare de 42 TB. Central Intelligence Agency Adună şi distribuie informaţii despre oameni, locuri şi anumite lucruri. 