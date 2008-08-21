Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 03 Ianuarie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Arta fotografică, un mijloc de redefinire a identităţii tătarilor crimeeni

Ştire online publicată Joi, 21 August 2008. Autor: Adina BOCAI
Redefinirea identităţii tătarilor şi renaşterea culturii din spaţiul crimeean sunt obiectivele unui proiect îndrăzneţ şi de amploare, derulat în această perioadă de Universitatea „Ovidius” din Constanţa, Facultatea de Arte, în colaborare cu Universitatea Tehnică şi Pedagogică din Simferopol, Crimeea, şi cu Uniunea Democrată a Tătarilor Turco - Musulmani din România. Proiectul se derulează graţie dezvoltării de către Reţeaua Universităţilor de la Marea Neagră a unui obiectiv nou, acela al valorificării aspectului multicultural din cele două spaţii: cel dobrogean şi cel crimeean. Un prim pas a fost făcut marţi seara, la Muzeul de Artă din Constanţa, acolo unde a avut loc vernisajul unei expoziţii de fotografie, autorii lucrărilor fiind artişti crimeeni. Într-un spaţiu absolut aparte, Galeria „Muzeion” a muzeului, sunt expuse fotografii artistice de un dramatism fără margini ce evocă momente tragice din timpul Surghiunului din 18 mai 1944. Dincolo de mesajul istoric, imaginile poartă în ele şi numeroase simboluri ale culturii tătarilor crimeeni. Expoziţia mai cuprinde şi un set de fotografii artistice dedicate unei colecţii vestimentare ce poartă semnătura Ulviye Abla Osman Kîzî şi care îmbină simboluri ale Orientului cu elemente specifice Occidentului. Alegerea de a cupla cele două paliere fotografice, respectiv Surghiunul şi o prezentare de modă, nu este deloc aleatorie. Costumul tradiţional este elementul care ajută privitorul să identifice personajele din fotografiile care readuc în memorie tragicele evenimente de la 18 Mai 1944 ca fiind tătari crimeeni. În jurul aceluiaşi port tradiţional se construieşte şi mesajul ce străbate din fotografiile ce pun în valoare o interesantă colecţie vestimentară. Pentru o consolidare a mesajului, alături de fotografii sunt expuse şi cinci păpuşi costumate întocmai după tradiţiile tătăreşti. Alături de lucrările creatoarei de modă, mai pot fi admirate şi creaţii artistice ale prof. dr. Rustem Eminov, Emil Dervishev şi Arsen Abibulayev. Expoziţia se înscrie în programul „Şcolii de vară” care se derulează în perioada 17 - 26 august, la Constanţa, iar lucrările expuse la Muzeul de Artă pot fi admirate până la finalul proiectului. Artiştii „diplomaţi” Expoziţia artiştilor crimeeni a avut parte de un vernisaj aparte. Gazda, directorul Muzeului de Artă, dr. Doina Păuleanu, a trecut în revistă valoarea unei astfel de iniţiative pentru comunitatea tătară din Dobrogea, dar şi pentru promovarea multiculturalităţii spaţiului dintre Dunăre şi Mare şi consolidarea relaţiilor tătarilor dobrogeni cu cei din Patria – Mamă - Crimeea. Prof. Dr. Eden Mamut, directorul Secretariatului Naţional Român al Reţelei Universităţilor de la Marea Neagră şi reprezentant al organizatorilor, i-a prezentat pe oaspeţii din Crimeea, punctând totodată aspectele cele mai importante din cadrul acestui proiect. Au mai adresat un cuvânt de bun venit oaspeţilor de la Universitatea din Simferopol consulul Republicii Turcia la Constanţa, Haluk Agca, dar şi Varol Amet, preşedintele UDTTMR. Un moment aparte l-a reprezentat momentul artistic susţinut de Derya Agca, soţia consulului Turciei, acompaniată la pian de Nejla Ionescu. Soprana a interpretat patru lieduri, două dintre ele, în limba turcă, făcând astfel legătura cu marea familie turcică din care fac parte şi tătarii. Momentul artistic susţinut de soţia diplomatului turc s-a încheiat cu interpretarea melodiei „Oneký Ordek”, o reală surpriză pentru tătarii prezenţi la eveniment. „Oneký Ordek” sau în traducere „12 bobocei” este o melodie foarte veche specifică doar tătarilor dobrogeni.

