Actorul Dan Minciună:

„Sunt introvertit, nici n-ai zice că sunt actor!“

Pe 1 aprilie, actorul Dan Minciună, de la Teatrul pentru Copii şi Tineret, ne-a vorbit despre el: idealuri, împliniri, goluri, planuri de viitor, idei despre trecut, teatru, film, sport, decizii. Motorul generator de energie pentru a doua zi este, însă, iubirea pentru copii, publicul în faţa căruia se dedublează pe scenă. A vrut să devină călugăr, într-o perioadă mistică a vieţii sale, dar i-a trecut. A făcut şi culturism, timp de doi ani, iar condiţia fizică i-a făcut intrarea în domeniul striptease-ului, pentru puţin timp. În timpul liber merge cu monociclul prin oraş, o distracţie premeditată pe care o practică cu dezinvoltură. Cu modestie, un bun simţ ieşit din comun şi o timiditate plăcută, Dan Minciună se lasă descoperit de cei mici şi nu numai, pe scena Teatrului pentru Copii, aproape în fiecare zi. - Cum aţi poposit pe tărâmul artei teatrului? - Am început să joc în liceu, la Teatrul „Mihai Eminescu” din Botoşani, oraşul meu natal. Făceam pantomimă, cu profesorul Ion Plăieşeanu, care ne-a luat la o figuraţie la teatru, şi aşa am ajuns la roluri. După ce am venit din armată, am văzut că se organiza un concurs de angajare la teatru, la care am participat şi eu, mai mult împins de părinţi, pentru că eram foarte emotiv şi nu credeam că o să fiu acceptat. Dar am luat examenul, şi am stat la teatru până în 2000. Între timp, prin 1995, ajunsesem într-o stare mistică, vroiam să mă fac călugăr, îmi depusesem demisia de la teatru. Însă m-au convins părinţii să mai stau două luni, timp în care s-au produs o groază de evenimente, printre care un festival de teatru, care mi-a redat plăcerea de a juca. Prin 1999 am încercat şi altceva - animaţie, în Turcia, am făcut dans, striptease… la sfârşitul sezonului, însă, patronul hotelului unde lucram s-a dovedit a fi un tip oportunist: ne-a dat câţiva bani de drum, şi uşcheala în ţară. Un an mai târziu, în 2000, mi-am zis să fac şi facultate, pentru că mă simţeam neîmplinit, aşa că am venit aici, la Constanţa, oraşul de care m-am îndrăgostit. Am absolvit Facultatea de Arte, secţia Artele spectacolului, Universitatea „Ovidius”, la clasa prof. Lică Gherghilescu. Au fost nişte ani frumoşi de studenţie, timp în care am colaborat cu Teatrele „Ovidius” şi „Oleg Danovski”. În timpul acestor colaborări am jucat în spectacolul „Furtuna”, alături de Victor Rebengiuc, dar şi în „Fantasio 45”. - De la Shakespeare la teatrul de păpuşi? - Profesorul meu, Lică Gherghilescu, fiindu-mi şi mentor, dar şi director al Teatrului pentru Copii şi Tineret, mi-a indus plăcerea pentru astfel de spectacole. E interesant să joci pentru copii, dar nu mi-a dispărut dragostea pentru publicul adult. - Regrete? - Din păcate, din cauza programului încărcat, nu mai pot colabora cu alte teatre. Şi în ceea ce priveşte filmul, am ratat o mare şansă când eram la Botoşani, angajat la Teatrul „Mihai Eminescu”. M-a sunat cineva de la Bucureşti cu o propunere de a juca într-un film, dar regizorul premierei pe care o pregăteam la teatru nu mi-a dat voie să plec. Însă am mai avut apoi roluri de figuraţie. Mi-ar plăcea să joc, în special, în comedii, unde mă ajută şi coeficientul de moacă. Dar îmi plac şi drama şi tragedia. Şi aş vrea foarte mult să fac film… mă macină că amân întâlnirea cu el. - Momente apocaliptice? - Jucam într-un spectacol la Botoşani, iar personajul meu trebuia să plângă mult. A fost interesant, pentru că reuşeam să fac acest lucru, deşi în viaţa de zi cu zi sunt introvertit, nici n-ai zice că sunt actor. Însă personajul mă metamorfozează, mă transformă, şi asta îmi place foarte mult. - Spectacolul vieţii? - Foarte multe spectacole sunt aproape de inima mea, îmi sunt dragi toate… Descopăr în fiecare spectacol câte un nou personaj, despre care spun: „Ăsta e cel mai fain! Ba nu, ăsta e!”. Îmi pare rău că nu se mai joacă „Legendele Olimpului”, în regia lui Gavril Pinte. Nu se mai joacă pentru că au plecat oameni foarte talentaţi din teatru, iar noi am rămas câţiva, şi nu putem acoperi distribuţia. Trăiesc cu mare emoţie momentul în care jucam la Botoşani, în spectacolul „Bună ziua, domnule Cehov” (un colaj din trei piese ale lui Cehov), în regia lui Ion Bordeianu. Eram pe scenă, când, la un moment dat, am avut un lapsus. Am trăit nişte momente care mi s-au părut lungi cât o eternitate. Am tras cu urechea la sufleor, care nu se aştepta să am nevoie de ajutorul lui. A început să dea paginile repede şi, până a găsit el cuvântul, au trecut câteva secunde care mi s-au părut foarte lungi. Colegii mi-au spus, după spectacol, că nici nu s-a observat… - Poţi face teatru pentru copii fără să-ţi placă copiii? - E o condiţie să-ţi placă copiii. Dacă nu îţi plac, trebuie să ai mult talent ca să ascunzi acest lucru, pentru că cei mici te simt imediat. Dacă nu îţi place publicul pentru care joci, mai bine te apuci de altceva. Mă simt împlinit şi bucuros când văd că le-a plăcut un spectacol. Primesc din partea lor căldură şi zâmbete de încântare şi le citesc bucuria în ochişori, după spectacole. Ca dovadă, duminica nu mai sunt bilete, s-a ajuns la un moment foarte plăcut… - Bilanţul? - Am cam realizat tot ce mi-am dorit… sănătoşi să fim. - Repere ale domeniului? - Regizorul Gavril Pinte are un stil extraordinar de lucru cu actorii, el însuşi fiind actor. De asemenea, Cristian Pepino e un mare regizor. Ca actori, mă înţelegeam pe scenă foarte bine cu Lucian Zaharia, care a plecat de la teatru… De asemenea, Lică Gherghilescu e un mare actor şi, spre norocul nostru, fiind atât de puţini actori şi atât de multe personaje, poate îl vom revedea pe scenă. - Dincolo de teatru? - Mai am un job part-time, fac sondaje, alături de soţie, pentru a putea rezista. În rest, mă bucur de viaţă, de soare, de primăvară, de orice! Mă plimb cu motocicleta şi cu monociclul. E foarte plăcut şi relaxant să mergi cu monociclul, se bucură şi lumea când te vede. Când mă văd pe stradă cu el, cei mai bătrâni spun „Doamne, vine sfârşitul lumii!”. În schimb, copiii sunt încântaţi, aleargă după mine de parcă aş fi maimuţă. Sunt şi oameni care mă iau la mişto, îmi spun că am ieşit afară cu roata de rezervă. - Teatrul în vreme de criză… - În conştiinţa publicului, a copiilor, dar şi a celor maturi, teatrul e necesar. Ar fi o revoltă dacă po-liticienii ar închide, cumva, teatrul. În condiţiile astea de criză e groaznic de greu, dar teatrul e necesar, mai ales acum, pentru a aduce un zâmbet pe buzele oamenilor.