„Sunt introvertit, nici n-ai zice că sunt actor!“

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016

Actorul Dan Minciună:

„Sunt introvertit, nici n-ai zice că sunt actor!“

Luni, 06 Aprilie 2009. Autor: Violeta PAVELESCU
Pe 1 aprilie, actorul Dan Minciună, de la Teatrul pentru Copii şi Tineret, ne-a vorbit despre el: idealuri, împliniri, goluri, planuri de viitor, idei despre trecut, teatru, film, sport, decizii. Motorul generator de energie pentru a doua zi este, însă, iubirea pentru copii, publicul în faţa căruia se dedublează pe scenă. A vrut să devină călugăr, într-o perioadă mistică a vieţii sale, dar i-a trecut. A făcut şi culturism, timp de doi ani, iar condiţia fizică i-a făcut intrarea în domeniul striptease-ului, pentru puţin timp. În timpul liber merge cu monociclul prin oraş, o distracţie premeditată pe care o practică cu dezinvoltură. Cu modestie, un bun simţ ieşit din comun şi o timiditate plăcută, Dan Minciună se lasă descoperit de cei mici şi nu numai, pe scena Teatrului pentru Copii, aproape în fiecare zi. - Cum aţi poposit pe tărâmul artei teatrului? - Am început să joc în liceu, la Teatrul „Mihai Eminescu” din Botoşani, oraşul meu natal. Făceam pantomimă, cu profesorul Ion Plăieşeanu, care ne-a luat la o figuraţie la teatru, şi aşa am ajuns la roluri. După ce am venit din armată, am văzut că se organiza un concurs de angajare la teatru, la care am participat şi eu, mai mult împins de părinţi, pentru că eram foarte emotiv şi nu credeam că o să fiu acceptat. Dar am luat examenul, şi am stat la teatru până în 2000. Între timp, prin 1995, ajunsesem într-o stare mistică, vroiam să mă fac călugăr, îmi depusesem demisia de la teatru. Însă m-au convins părinţii să mai stau două luni, timp în care s-au produs o groază de evenimente, printre care un festival de teatru, care mi-a redat plăcerea de a juca. Prin 1999 am încercat şi altceva - animaţie, în Turcia, am făcut dans, striptease… la sfârşitul sezonului, însă, patronul hotelului unde lucram s-a dovedit a fi un tip oportunist: ne-a dat câţiva bani de drum, şi uşcheala în ţară. Un an mai târziu, în 2000, mi-am zis să fac şi facultate, pentru că mă simţeam neîmplinit, aşa că am venit aici, la Constanţa, oraşul de care m-am îndrăgostit. Am absolvit Facultatea de Arte, secţia Artele spectacolului, Universitatea „Ovidius”, la clasa prof. Lică Gherghilescu. Au fost nişte ani frumoşi de studenţie, timp în care am colaborat cu Teatrele „Ovidius” şi „Oleg Danovski”. În timpul acestor colaborări am jucat în spectacolul „Furtuna”, alături de Victor Rebengiuc, dar şi în „Fantasio 45”. - De la Shakespeare la teatrul de păpuşi? - Profesorul meu, Lică Gherghilescu, fiindu-mi şi mentor, dar şi director al Teatrului pentru Copii şi Tineret, mi-a indus plăcerea pentru astfel de spectacole. E interesant să joci pentru copii, dar nu mi-a dispărut dragostea pentru publicul adult. - Regrete? - Din păcate, din cauza programului încărcat, nu mai pot colabora cu alte teatre. Şi în ceea ce priveşte filmul, am ratat o mare şansă când eram la Botoşani, angajat la Teatrul „Mihai Eminescu”. M-a sunat cineva de la Bucureşti cu o propunere de a juca într-un film, dar regizorul premierei pe care o pregăteam la teatru nu mi-a dat voie să plec. Însă am mai avut apoi roluri de figuraţie. Mi-ar plăcea să joc, în special, în comedii, unde mă ajută şi coeficientul de moacă. Dar îmi plac şi drama şi tragedia. Şi aş vrea foarte mult să fac film… mă macină că amân întâlnirea cu el. - Momente apocaliptice? - Jucam într-un spectacol la Botoşani, iar personajul meu trebuia să plângă mult. A fost interesant, pentru că reuşeam să fac acest lucru, deşi în viaţa de zi cu zi sunt introvertit, nici n-ai zice că sunt actor. Însă personajul mă metamorfozează, mă transformă, şi asta îmi place foarte mult. - Spectacolul vieţii? - Foarte multe spectacole sunt aproape de inima mea, îmi sunt dragi toate… Descopăr în fiecare spectacol câte un nou personaj, despre care spun: „Ăsta e cel mai fain! Ba nu, ăsta e!”. Îmi pare rău că nu se mai joacă „Legendele Olimpului”, în regia lui Gavril Pinte. Nu se mai joacă pentru că au plecat oameni foarte talentaţi din teatru, iar noi am rămas câţiva, şi nu putem acoperi distribuţia. Trăiesc cu mare emoţie momentul în care jucam la Botoşani, în spectacolul „Bună ziua, domnule Cehov” (un colaj din trei piese ale lui Cehov), în regia lui Ion Bordeianu. Eram pe scenă, când, la un moment dat, am avut un lapsus. Am trăit nişte momente care mi s-au părut lungi cât o eternitate. Am tras cu urechea la sufleor, care nu se aştepta să am nevoie de ajutorul lui. A început să dea paginile repede şi, până a găsit el cuvântul, au trecut câteva secunde care mi s-au părut foarte lungi. Colegii mi-au spus, după spectacol, că nici nu s-a observat… - Poţi face teatru pentru copii fără să-ţi placă copiii? - E o condiţie să-ţi placă copiii. Dacă nu îţi plac, trebuie să ai mult talent ca să ascunzi acest lucru, pentru că cei mici te simt imediat. Dacă nu îţi place publicul pentru care joci, mai bine te apuci de altceva. Mă simt împlinit şi bucuros când văd că le-a plăcut un spectacol. Primesc din partea lor căldură şi zâmbete de încântare şi le citesc bucuria în ochişori, după spectacole. Ca dovadă, duminica nu mai sunt bilete, s-a ajuns la un moment foarte plăcut… - Bilanţul? - Am cam realizat tot ce mi-am dorit… sănătoşi să fim. - Repere ale domeniului? - Regizorul Gavril Pinte are un stil extraordinar de lucru cu actorii, el însuşi fiind actor. De asemenea, Cristian Pepino e un mare regizor. Ca actori, mă înţelegeam pe scenă foarte bine cu Lucian Zaharia, care a plecat de la teatru… De asemenea, Lică Gherghilescu e un mare actor şi, spre norocul nostru, fiind atât de puţini actori şi atât de multe personaje, poate îl vom revedea pe scenă. - Dincolo de teatru? - Mai am un job part-time, fac sondaje, alături de soţie, pentru a putea rezista. În rest, mă bucur de viaţă, de soare, de primăvară, de orice! Mă plimb cu motocicleta şi cu monociclul. E foarte plăcut şi relaxant să mergi cu monociclul, se bucură şi lumea când te vede. Când mă văd pe stradă cu el, cei mai bătrâni spun „Doamne, vine sfârşitul lumii!”. În schimb, copiii sunt încântaţi, aleargă după mine de parcă aş fi maimuţă. Sunt şi oameni care mă iau la mişto, îmi spun că am ieşit afară cu roata de rezervă. - Teatrul în vreme de criză… - În conştiinţa publicului, a copiilor, dar şi a celor maturi, teatrul e necesar. Ar fi o revoltă dacă po-liticienii ar închide, cumva, teatrul. În condiţiile astea de criză e groaznic de greu, dar teatrul e necesar, mai ales acum, pentru a aduce un zâmbet pe buzele oamenilor.

