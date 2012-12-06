Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Sfântul Nicolae - ocrotitorul copiilor, al marinarilor şi al celor năpăstuiţi

Ştire online publicată Joi, 06 Decembrie 2012.
Sfântul Nicolae este unul din cei mai îndrăgiţi sfinţi ai Bisericii, prăznuit în toată lumea creştină. A trăit pe vremea împăraţilor Diocleţian şi Maximian (284 - 305 d. Hr.) A fost întâi călugăr şi pentru viaţa sa cucernică a fost uns arhiereu al cetăţii Mira din ţinutul Licia. A fost bătut, chinuit şi aruncat în temniţă în timpul persecuţiilor anti-creştine şi apoi eliberat în vremea împăratului Constantin. Chemat de acesta, a participat la primul sinod ecumenic de la Niceea (anul 325 d. Chr.). 

El este cunoscut ca şi protector al celor acuzaţi pe nedrept, al comercianţilor, călătorilor, fetelor nemăritate, mireselor şi în special al copiilor mici.

Minuni de legendă

Tradiţia păstrează pomenirea unor fapte minunate săvârşite de Sfântul Nicolae. A salvat de la moarte trei bărbaţi condamnaţi fără vină de un oarecare slujbaş imperial. Aceştia s-au rugat la Sfântul Nicolae care s-a arătat în vis slujbaşului şi împăratului. Pe cel dintâi l-a mustrat că i-a persecutat pe cei trei nevinovaţi, iar împăratului i-a arătat nevinovăţia lor.

De asemenea el a adus mare şi minunat ajutor unor familii sărace aflate pe punctul de a săvârşi păcate pentru a-şi câştiga pâinea. Una dintre cele mai cunoscute legende de acest fel este a celor trei surori, fetele unui nobil sărac, care datorită situaţiei financiare precare tatăl era pus în situaţia de a le vinde ca purtătoare de titlu. Se spune că atunci când fata cea mare a ajuns la vremea măritişului, cel ajuns deja cardinal, Nicolae, a lăsat noaptea, la uşa casei nobilului, un săculeţ cu aur. Povestea s-a repetat întocmai şi când a venit vremea de măritiş pentru cea de a doua fată. Când i-a venit vremea şi celei de a treia fete, nobilul a stat de pază să afle cine-i cel care le-a făcut atâta bine fetelor lui. În noaptea cu pricina, nobilul a stat de pază şi l-a văzut pe cardinal cum a lăsat săculeţul cu aur. Când şi-a dat seama că a fost văzut, Nicolae l-a rugat să păstreze secretul, dar bineînţeles că acesta nu a putut fi ţinut.

De atunci, oricine primea un cadou neaşteptat îi mulţumea lui Nicolae pentru el.

O altă legendă spune că, după călătoria pe care a făcut-o în Ţara Sfântă, încercând să meargă pe urmele lui Isus, Nicolae s-a întors în ţara lui pe mare. O furtună teribilă s-a abătut asupra lor şi corabia stătea gata să se rupă. Nicolae a stat şi s-a rugat la Dumnezeu, iar furtuna s-a oprit neaşteptat uimind marinarii.

De atunci, Sfântul Nicolae a devenit patronul marinarilor şi al călătorilor.

Din anul 1087, moaştele sale se află în oraşul Bari din sudul Italiei. La români, de ziua Sfântului Nicolae există obiceiul împărţirii de daruri copiilor, urmându-se astfel exemplul dărniciei şi milosteniei sfântului.

În tradiţia populară - De la San Nicoară la Moş Niculae

Poporul are habar mai puţin de identitatea şi biografia reala a Sfântului Nicolae, deşi îl tine foarte drag. Sân Nicoară, cum era îndeobşte numit în lumea tradiţională, este mai degrabă un personaj mitologic, în jurul căruia s-au ţesut legende diverse şi uneori năstruşnice, cu vagi ecouri din cultul bisericesc. El ar fi al doilea sfânt făcut de Dumnezeu şi ar sta de-a stânga Acestuia (primul facut, Mihail, are cinstea să stea de-a dreapta). Sân Nicoară (ajutat de Sân Toader) păzeşte Soarele, care are adesea tendinţa să fugă, ca un cal nărăvaş. Legendele îl leagă mai mereu de Sânandrei în a cărui zi de sărbătoare ies spiritele rele din adâncuri si umbla pe pamant, astfel menirea lui Sân Nicoară e să salveze anul de spiritele rele. Calul alb al lui Moş Nicolae simbolizează prima zăpada care cade si păzeşte poarta cerului de la apus pentru a-l opri pe soare sa ajungă pe tărâmul de miazănoapte.

Sân Nicoară e acum bătrân, dar în tinereţile lui unii zic ca ar fi fost podar, iar alţii ca ar fi fost corăbier şi pescar (ca protector al corăbierilor, Sf. Nicolae este cunoscut pe scara largă, atât in Răsărit cât şi în Apus). El ar fi oprit si apele Potopului pe vremea lui Noe.

Prin generozitatea sa faţă de cei lipsiţi de ajutor, şi în special faţă de copii, Sfântul Nicolae este un model de înţelepciune, dragoste şi milostenie.

Nuieluşa - crenguţă de măr

Fiecare membru al familiei se pregătea în trecut de sărbătoarea Sfântului Nicolae. Copiii îşi pregăteau ghetuţele, fetele pregăteau o colivă pe care o păstrau până la Anul Nou, atunci când îşi făceau de ursită, iar bunicii făceau previziuni meteorologice. În seara de Moş Nicolae există obiceiul de a pune crenguţe în apă, ca acestea să înflorească până la Crăciun. Crenguţa, de obicei de măr, este simbolul cârjei arhiereşti a Sfântului Nicolae. Acesta este şi motivul pentru care florile dalbe de măr apar în colindele româneşti. Iar dacă acele crenguţe înfloreau până la Naşterea Domnului, însemna că sfântul a mijlocit pentru iertarea celui căruia i-a dat crenguţa flori albe.

Crenguţa este şi cea care stă la originea nuieluşei pe care o primesc copiii neastâmpăraţi, mai ales dacă nu înfloreşte până la Crăciun. (creştinortodox.ro)



