Patru medalii la Olimpiada Internaţională de Informatică

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Patru medalii la Olimpiada Internaţională de Informatică

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 18 Iulie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Olimpicii români au cucerit patru medalii (o medalie de aur, două de argint şi o medalie de bronz) la a XXVI-a ediţie a Olimpiadei Internaţionale de Informatică, organizată în Taipei (Taiwan), în perioada 13-20 iulie.

Multiplu medaliat internaţional, bistriţeanul Rareş Darius Buhai, elev în clasa a XI-a la Colegiul Naţional „Liviu Rebreanu”, şi-a adăugat în palmares încă o medalie de aur, la fel ca la precedentele două ediţii.

„Aş dori să punctez o reuşită majoră a României la această competiţie: Rareş Buhai a devenit românul cu cele mai bune rezultate din toate timpurile, depăşind performanţa realizată anul trecut de Vlad Gavrilă. În Hall of Fame-ul medaliilor obţinute la Olimpiada Internaţională de Informatică, Rareş este depăşit de doar 5 concurenţi”, a declarat profesorul Adrian Panaete, team leader-ul lotului olimpic român şi coordonatorul Comisiei de pregătire şi selecţie a lotului naţional de informatică pentru seniori. De altfel, 

Vlad Gavrilă, actualmente student la Cambridge, a însoţit echipa României în calitate de deputy leader.

Medaliile de argint au fost obţinute de Andrei Heidelbacher, elev în clasa a XII-a la Colegiul Naţional „C. D. Loga” din Timişoara (laureat cu argint şi anul trecut) şi de Alexandru Velea, elev în clasa a XI-a la Liceul de Informatică „Tiberiu Popoviciu” din Cluj-Napoca. Medalia de bronz a intrat în posesia lui Dan-Mihai Gheorghe, elev în clasa a XII-a la Liceul Internaţional de Informatică din Bucureşti.

La ediţia 2014 a Olimpiadei Internaţionale de Informatică au participat 303 concurenţi din 86 de state.



