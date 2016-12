"Mâncăm cu cadavrul lângă noi, îl botezăm, vorbim cu el!"

7

posibil

We're one of the few Twitter book promotion services that send you stats information at the end of your book promotion campaign. See stats from previous promotion campaigns here --> http://bktwtr.com/stats . See testimonials from previous clients here --> http://bktwtr.com/praise . See our pricing options here --> http://bktwtr.com/prices . If you have questions, start with our FAQs here --> http://bktwtr.com/faqs . Join our email list to learn about our specials and to enter our weekly giveaway http://bktwtr.com/hyjk #bktwtr http://twitter.com/booktweeter/status/619799718667882496/photo/1pic.twitter.com/bpIVyufvlU Also, check out our genre accounts on Twitter for information about highly-rated eBooks on Amazon http://genrejungle.com http://twitter.com/booktweeter/status/609984245608644608/photo/1pic.twitter.com/N7SMvxA3SM BookTweeter's current special. Learn more here: http://bktwtr.com/bzf3 http://twitter.com/bt_images/status/739297787028885505/photo/1pic.twitter.com/G0DIolJZML