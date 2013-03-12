Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

LICEENII s-au făcut DE... BASM la simularea BACALAUREATULUI

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 12 Martie 2013. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Peste 7.000 de liceeni constănţeni de clasa a XII-a şi a XIII-a au fost aşteptaţi, ieri, să participe la prima simulare a Bacalaureatului 2013 la limba şi literatura română. Cum prezenţa nu a fost obligatorie, la simulare s-au prezentat 5.951 de elevi, iar notele urmează a se stabili, după aflarea lor, dacă vor fi puse sau nu în catalog. Cert este că la Varianta 1 extrasă, subiectul III i-a luat prin surprindere pe liceenii care nu au făcut recapitulare la clasă sau - de ce nu? - în particular, că doar basmul cult s-a studiat în toţi anii aceştia.

Cristina Ivan, inspector şcolar de specialitate limba şi literatura română, ne-a informat că subiectele au fost elaborate diferenţiat pe filiere şi profiluri având un nivel mediu de dificultate: Filiera teoretică - Profil real, Filiera tehnologică; Filiera vocaţională - toate profilurile (cu excepţia profilului pedagogic) şi Filiera teoretică - profil umanist, filiera vocaţională - profil pedagogic.

La primul subiect (30 de puncte), elevii de la filiera teoretică - profilul real au avut de răspuns la nouă cerinţe având ca text suport poezia "Dintre sute de catarge", de Mihai Eminescu, iar elevii de la profilul umanist şi filiera vocaţională - profilul pedagogic, poezia "Târziu de toamnă", de Tudor Arghezi.

La cel de-al doilea subiect (30 de puncte), elevii au redactat un text argumentativ de 15-30 de rânduri despre importanţa modelelor în formarea adolescenţilor şi despre onoare, ca însuşire fundamentală a omului moral. 

Ultimul subiect (30 de puncte) a constat în redactarea unui eseu structurat de 600 - 900 de cuvinte (două-trei pagini), în care să prezinte relaţia dintre două personaje dintr-un roman interbelic studiat sau particularităţile basmului cult dintr-o operă studiată. Al treilea subiect a presupus un nivel ridicat de originalitate şi a vizat aspecte de analiză tematică, structurată, stilistică a operelor studiate. 

Miercuri, 13 martie, urmează proba la matematică, iar vineri, 15 martie, proba opţională. Evaluarea lucrărilor se va face la nivelul fiecărei unităţi şcolare, de către doi evaluatori. Rezultatele finale se vor transmite până joi, 21 martie, Inspectoratului Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa, după care vor fi afişate în unitatea de învăţământ în data de 22 martie, cel târziu la ora 12. 

În perioada 25-31 martie, se vor organiza şedinţe cu părinţii, în cadrul cărora se vor încheia procese verbale, în vederea comunicării rezultatelor de la simularea examenului de bacalaureat. 

