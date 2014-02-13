Ioan Gyuri Pascu: „E minunat să-l joci pe Cadîr la Constanţa!“

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Ioan Gyuri Pascu: „E minunat să-l joci pe Cadîr la Constanţa!“

Ştire online publicată Joi, 13 Februarie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Marţi seară, constănţenii prezenţi în sala Casei de Cultură au aplaudat replicile spumoase din piesa „Tanke, Ianke şi Cadîr“ şi au admirat bunătatea ironică a creştinului Take, interpretat de Doru Ana, de altfel şi regizor, iuţeala şi isteţimea „ovreiului“ Ianke, atât de veridic interpretat de Niculae Urs, dar şi bunătatea turcului Cadîr, transpus de Ioan Gyuri Pascu. 

Caldă, sentimentală, plină de umor, piesa lui Victor Ion Popa a cunoscut de-a lungul anilor numeroase montări, cea în care Alexandru Giugaru îl interpretează pe Take, Ion Finteşteanu pe Ianke, iar Marcel Anghelescu pe Cadîr fixând o piatră de hotar în istoria interpretării celor trei negustori bonomi şi „concurenţi”. În 1957 a devenit piesă de repertoriu permanent însumând până în 1959 un număr de 374 de reprezentaţii cu o remarcabilă distribuţie: Ştefan Ciubotăraşu, Mihai Mereuţă, Jules Cazaban, Gheorghe Aurelian. 

Subiectul este mult prea cunoscut pentru a mai reveni asupra lui. La finalul spectacolului de la Constanţa, în culise, Ioan Gyuri Pascu, care a mai fost pe scena Casei de Cultură din Constanţa în acelaşi spectacol în urmă cu patru ani, declara: „După ce am jucat câteva spectacole atunci, în anul 2010, reprezentaţiile s-au întrerupt din tot felul de considerente şi mă bucur tare mult că acum l-am reluat. Iar la Constanţa e minunat să joci Cadîr, pentru că aici mai poţi să spui şi câteva cuvinte în turceşte, că înţelege lumea”. Întrebat dacă mai lucrează la alte proiecte, ne-a răspuns că are o serie de concerte prin ţară, pe care le îmbină cu spectacolul „Take, Ianke şi Cadîr”: „Şi probabil vor începe şi filmările la tv, dar sper nu prea cu-rând, pentru că am concerte destul de multe. Caut un text bun cu care să fac un proiect de două-trei per-soane”. Din distribuţia de la Constanţa, au mai făcut parte Mircea Rusu, Maria Junghietu, Ioana Colotă şi Andrei Roşu. 

Urmează one man show Nenea Iancu Şi pentru că Niculae Urs a reuşit să se transpună impresionant în pielea „ovreiului”, splendid amestec de filosof şi înţelept popular, i-am solicitat să ne destăinuiască ce diferenţiază actuala montare de cea din anii ’50: „Am încercat să-i dăm un alt ritm, ritmul actual, ritmul trepidant pe care îl trăim acum. Pentru că problemele care stau la baza piesei scrise de Victor Ion Popa sunt aceleaşi. Publicul zilelor noastre pricepe mult mai repede, nu mai are răbdare ca altădată. Pe vremea aceea, se făceau pauze, stăteau spectatorii de vorbă, se întâlneau. Acum nu mai merge, publicul trebuie să ajungă cât mai repede acasă, ca nu cumva să rămână fără autobuz”. 

De altfel, Niculae Urs va reveni pe aceeaşi scenă constănţeană şi sâmbătă, 15 februarie, alături de Horaţiu Mălăele în piesa „Măscăriciul”. „Dar mai am o surpriză. Pregătesc o premieră cu care intenţionez să vin şi la Constanţa, un one man show, un recital Caragiale, cu Nenea Iancu. A murit de o sută de ani şi nu l-a făcut nimeni niciodată şi atunci m-am gândit să-l întruchipez aşa cum cred eu că a fost şi să nu vorbesc nimic despre opera lui, ci numai despre viaţă, care a fost deosebit de interesantă. Până şi specialiştii m-au întrebat de unde am găsit atâtea noutăţi. E drept că am muncit vreo trei ani, dar am descoperit lucruri aproape necunoscute; unele sunt deosebit de comice, altele dramatice, pentru că spectacolul se leagă mai mult de perioada în care el a plecat la Berlin, ultimii săi şapte-opt ani de viaţă. Iar lumea ştie mai puţin despre acea perioadă, iar eu am încercat să dezleg misterul, de ce nenea Iancu a părăsit ţărişoara lui, pe care o iubea aşa de tare şi  s-a mutat la Berlin. Cu atât mai mult cu cât de când a plecat a fremătat mai mult decât era în ţară şi n-a ratat niciun prilej ca să vină cât mai des, ba chiar să se înscrie într-un partid şi să încerce să facă politică, să intre în Parlament. Temperatura la care a trăit în ultimii ani e ceva cu totul deosebit, o faţă a lui Caragiale pe care lumea în niciun caz n-o poate desprinde din operele lui. Este cu totul altfel el, ca personaj, decât operele pe care le-a scris, chiar un paradox”, a mai declarat maestrul. 

Demisie ŞOC la Inspectoratul Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa
Elevii NU VOR MERGE NICI MÂINE la ŞCOALĂ!
Directoarea Şcolii nr. 23 răspunde acuzaţiilor de şantaj
Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16232 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 16000 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10942 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3888 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 3083 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
