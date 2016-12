Întâlnirea tinerilor cercetători din domeniul matematicii

1

I have a degree in creative writing from a top university, but still have no significant credits yet. How should I go about getting published in a reputable magazine or web site for the first time? Is self-publishing the way to go? I have short stories that are done, but I am not sure where to send them. I know I need an agent, but trying to get one without ever being published just isn't going to happen. Any suggestions?.