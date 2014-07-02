Începe Carnavalul Mamaia 2014!

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni", după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu" Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii" din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Începe Carnavalul Mamaia 2014!

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 02 Iulie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Primul spectacol din Carnavalul Mamaia 2014 are loc sâmbătă, 5 iulie, începând cu ora 21, în Piaţeta Cazino din Mamaia. Acesta este locul în care, pe parcursul întregii veri, turiştii sunt aşteptaţi la super-evenimentele organizate de FashionTV Romania, în parteneriat cu Primăria Constanţa, în cadrul Fashion Summer Festival Mamaia 2014.

Sâmbătă, 5 iulie, Mamaia se va transforma în Roma antică. Lupte cu gladiatori şi scene care vor recrea atmosfera din Egiptul Antic cu Cleopatra fac parte din show-ul pentru care se fac pregătiri intense în Mamaia.

Carnavalul Mamaia se desfăşoară în perioada 5 iulie - 23 august, acesta fiind cel de-al treilea an de când carnavalul încântă turiştii de pe litoral. 

Bătălia pentru un loc la clasa a V-a. Care sunt cele mai căutate licee
La Colegiul "Mircea" s-au afişat rezultatele admiterii în clasa a V-a
O nouă mostră de prostie şi nesimţire. „Vedeţi-vă de note şi de absenţe şi mai lăsaţi tupeul!“
