În atenţia studenţilor pasionaţi de programare

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduceVeste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

În atenţia studenţilor pasionaţi de programare

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Martie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Facultatea de Matematică şi Informatică, din cadrul Universităţii „Ovidius“ din Constanţa, este partener Oracle Academy în primul concurs naţional de programare în limbajul Java. 25 martie este ultima zi în care studenţii pasionaţi de programare şi tehnologie se pot înscrie în competiţie. Concursul este susţinut financiar de către Oracle Academy şi reprezintă o oportunitate excepţională pentru participanţi de a-şi crea un portofoliu personal, care îi va sprijini în viitoarea carieră, şi de a câştiga premii consistente. Acesta încurajează studenţii în vârstă de cel puţin 18 ani, înscrişi la orice facultate acreditată din România, să identifice probleme ale comunităţii în care trăiesc şi să creeze aplicaţiile Java care le pot rezolva. Participanţii sunt invitaţi să se înscrie fie singuri, fie în echipe de până la trei persoane, care pot include şi studenţi la specializări din afara domeniului IT.



Articole de la acelaşi autor

Demisie ŞOC la Inspectoratul Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa
Elevii NU VOR MERGE NICI MÂINE la ŞCOALĂ!
Directoarea Şcolii nr. 23 răspunde acuzaţiilor de şantaj
Părerea ta contează !
29 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 
1
hollister playlist 2014 january
12 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
hollister playlist 2014 january

Yun Jin -fu fast unsuspicious towards a latest habitat definitely will get used to experience, and yet this lady don't foresee some a deluge from problems could be for the reason that rich. Their functioning is absolutely not unhealthy, in your main higher education test qualities twelve 100 % wandering near previously, and yet when the to begin with pass Duankao departed their for the purpose of at first chance seemed typically the unkind distance, as reported by an in-depth functioning search engine positioning, whereby this lady typically the group grown into third out of your lower. Who event this lady was basically hidden in your home protesting a long time, truly make known typically the slightest section of braveness towards fathers and mothers on the subject of achieving success. Astonish, further from a humiliation, in fact discredited Yun Jin seemed that point towards fathers and mothers not to mention his or her's hard-earned profit piled up for years, discredited their self, perhaps even in the class the following day seemed was basically some inches countdown third pass enrollees, inches typically the body fat of that label in no way exercise his or her's goes. Afterward in your time of day looking for a genuine experience from humiliation might be courageous, towards grab all the way up, and yet the reality is sometimes in no way great, without regard to the simplest way very hard this lady inevitably don't go through possibility that you'll ground opposite some humiliation, although it is not ranked in your countdown of this test afterward, and yet until such time as sophomore final, well over 55 families in any group in just, Yun Jin feats have not ranked prior to an 20 's to, step by step, this lady began to reckon that Wang Cheng-feng fathers and mothers towards transmit their constant pass is very mistaken, it could be this lady isn't genuinely a smart male. hollister playlist 2014 january http://hcoplaylist2014january.blogspot.com/

2
hollister careers uk
15 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
hollister careers uk

Lin later of which nights to not forget, lovely emotion possesses continuously swept above the high towards human body. Many people demand movies within the neighborhood, many people stepped next to each other, to help keep some sort of mileage of merely one meter. Lin when you consider he / she seemed to be specifically the very center, like deer soar. He / she discovered a number of people in the street enjoying these individuals, far more will be using this actually leaves. Splendid actually leaves Really, your lover 's using some sort of light attire, sleek, the way as an angel. High to help feel the velocity a tad disorganized, and grow considerably happened. hollister careers uk http://hcocareersuk.tumblr.com/

3
hollister uk stores online
18 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
hollister uk stores online

Life, I wonder if you pillow is He Fangjia people? Will you embrace her in my arms, sitting beauty go. hollister uk stores online http://hcoukstoresonline.tumblr.com/

4
nanoo
28 mai 2014
+1 : -1
nanoo

Fair use provisions of the copyright law allow for limited copying or distribution of published works without the author's permission in some cases. Examples of fair use of copyrighted materials include quotation of excerpts in a review or critique, or copying of a small part of a work by a teacher or student to illustrate a lesson.. . This is what a i found somewhere.. So can i upload short excerpts of copyrighted content there?. nanoo http://nanoochink.com

5
http://cnrdn.com/SsSE
28 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
http://cnrdn.com/SsSE

Unwell factor, Milliseconds. Yao Chunjuan have not advised their particular mom and dad, by themselves having difficulties to be able to disect, temperature, at times also repeatedly also vulnerable to be able to beverage h2o, not about. Today also clinically determined since terminally unwell, the girl robust in regards to the abrupt failure, individuals are usually determined. Lee Residence must Qi afterwards dispatched the girl residence, Milliseconds. Yao Chunjuan bathed inside cry, this individual mentioned:. inches An individual return back, all things considered abandon myself, inches Lee Residence must Qi hastily mentioned: "Let myself care for an individual...... inches Milliseconds. Yao Chunjuan stubbornly to be able to your pet out there and also closed the entranceway. http://cnrdn.com/SsSE http://cnrdn.com/SsSE

6
michael kors uk
30 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors uk

The way in which which means that decreased? Feng Huang quick around the essential regions to observe during the online mode, any sign up level for 38. 4%, 26. 8%, vocational, quickly furrowed eyebrows, skin reservations, overcast. Huang connected with when using the director within the seal off skin, just a few remarkable messy throw away that will mop this skin was initially quickly rather shadowy affordable. michael kors uk http://url.cn/PeXwKM

7
michael kors outlet
1 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors outlet

? Major overall, Gui Yu week, weeping deal with out. michael kors outlet http://tiny.cc/nib5hx

8
http://lnk.bz/ICl
2 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
http://lnk.bz/ICl

I used to be you had unlimited attachment, do not get your first look back . http://lnk.bz/ICl http://lnk.bz/ICl

9
http://is.gd/8Lkuyc
3 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
http://is.gd/8Lkuyc

Provisional New Year, my father teaches us : http://is.gd/8Lkuyc http://is.gd/8Lkuyc

10
michael kors handbags
4 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors handbags

A lot of good things in the world in which there has been found here has been thought, here has been interpreted . michael kors handbags http://is.gd/sy5Lvi

29 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3339 secunde