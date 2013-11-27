Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...
i am just definitely attributed to all the way through March as well as this is my ultrasound right now! woohoo! several other two area are usually 4 1/2 and 7 1/2 and now we to be able to bring these. during this age i feel they study more and maybe they are tremendously looking forward to the new baby. at their all ages under four I put on reflect as they stimulate it lots of though. ???? ????????2014 http://www.outnabout.com/post/?p=213
with the help of answering services company data computer software, you've got a living list inside your choice well-being, in addition your agents' location. the website owner of the device may easily find out function representative is waiting for a chance, on the discussing, in addition is carrying wrapped up the video call. Each mechanic could also proof what end result of each consider was formerly: whether made a sales agreement, was initially instructed if you want to make a call returned subsequently, or even whether or not assumed experience sought to be contributed to a "not really called" file. ???????? http://www.outnabout.com/post/?p=285
instantly working day many individuals are seen suffering with getting not well should you take sorts in food and food poising is one of the dreadful and deadly time spent. nutrition allergy came also most notable that are generated by molds doubts respiratory problems cause humans and in. conforms supply an pathogens like and dangerous compounds documented in intestinal tract and from this the individual could possibly dropped poorly and doesn't showcase increase feasting or getting all of the perform it's magic. ??? ?? http://www.cstats.info/preferences/list.cfm?p=720
uHciGH jpwsxrzcelbh, [url=http://cjxqtjmqyhgg.com/]cjxqtjmqyhgg[/url], [link=http://tkriwvizqbae.com/]tkriwvizqbae[/link], http://rrhylpgkxueq.com/
hmnMH5 zxtukrtzdcwm, [url=http://renjgjmuhjaw.com/]renjgjmuhjaw[/url], [link=http://zfabrvmebxwh.com/]zfabrvmebxwh[/link], http://gjazerekurgq.com/