Stirile zilei de Vineri, 23 Decembrie 2016

Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 27 Noiembrie 2013. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
o fetița bolnavă de cancer desenează în oglinda ceea ce-și dorește cel mai mult pe lume;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching19-1385546861.jpg
un copil cu probleme locomotorii îşi îmbrățișează câinele acompaniator
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching21385546161-1385547766.jpg
o bătrâna ia zilnic prânzul, în compania fotografiei soțului său decedat, sprijinite pe masa din restaurantul lor preferat;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - untitled-1385547028.jpg
un băiețel de 12 ani, afectat de distrofie musculară, izbutește să simuleze cea mai frumoasă aruncare la coș, grație fotografului Matej Peljhan;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching4-1385546262.jpg
supraviețuitorul unui cutremur recuperează din ruine albumul de fotografii al familiei;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching3-1385546213.jpg
câinele Hawkeye a vegheat până la epuizare sicriul instructorului său, membru al corpului Navy SEAL, răpus la datorie;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - untitled-1385546374.jpg
un soldat american, întors din misiune, își îmbrățișează pentru prima dată fetița;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - untitled-1385546432.jpg
un înnotător fără gambe, precum Arnulfo Castorena (Mexic), câştigă medalia de aur la Olimpiada Paralimpică;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - untitled-1385546499.jpg
un stăpân iubitor înnoată purtându-și câinele în brațe, pentru ca apa să-i aline durerile provocate de artrită;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching9-1385546533.jpg
un bărbat trecut cu mult de prima tinerețe, încearcă să-i predea din nou soției, lecțiile alfabetului, după ce și-a pierdut memoria;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching10-1385546556.jpg
un băiețel de numai 8 ani, precum Christian Golczynski, primește stindardul de onoare, în memoria tatălui său, căzut la datorie în Iraq;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching111-1385546599.jpg
dascalii indieni improvizează table pe ziduri, pentru a preda lecții copiilor fără adăpost, sub un pod;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching12-1385546624.jpg
un om în vârstă e capabil să cerșească un rinichi pentru soția sa bolnavă, străbătând kilometri întregi pe jos, în speranța că va găsi un donator;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching13-1385546670.jpg
un campion de rugby, precum irlandezul Brian O’Driscoll, împarte bucuria victoriei cu unul din cei mai împătimiți fani ai săi;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching16-1385546707.jpg
o tânără sărută mașina mortuară care transportă trupul vărului său în vârstă de 20 de ani, într-un convoi militar funerar;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching17-1385546739.jpg
trăgătorul de elită Dean Oldt, din divizia “101’st Airborne” (Screaming Eagles) a reușit să se întoarcă acasă și este îmbrățișat de tatăl său;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - untitled-1385546836.jpg
o persoană lipsită de membre, precum Nick Vujicic, ne dă o lecție despre cum se poate croi o viață fără cusur, chiar și în aceste condiții;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - untitled-1385546940.jpg
un bătrân își amintește de căsnicia fericită petrecută alături de soția lui iubitoare;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching22-1385546967.jpg
o mamă aflată pe patul de moarte, privește în direct, pe Skype, valsul mirilor, de la nunta fiicei sale;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching24-1385547077.jpg
Taylor și Danielle Morris ne istorisesc cum dragostea poate învinge totul
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - untitled-1385547149.jpg
Meghan Vogel a susținut-o pe Arden McMath, ajutând-o să treacă linia de sosire a competiției;
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - touching5-1385547398.jpg
Chirurg după o operaţie reuşită pe cord deschis, operaţie care a durat 23 de ore. Asistenta doarme prăbuşită intr-un colţ al camerei
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - powerfulphotos336712700-1385547907.jpg
Peretele unei camere de gazare la Auschwitz
Imagini răscolitoare / VIAŢA CHIAR BATE FILMUL - powerfulphotos292707500-1385547978.jpg
Scriitorul Salman Rushdie spunea că singurii oameni care percep întregul tablou sunt cei care ies afară din cadru. Şi pe bună dreptate că nu a greşit. Societatea a aranjat lucrurile astfel încât omenirea să nu pună propriul potenţial sub semnul întrebării. Şi nu sunt simple vorbe. Au demonstrat-o oameni cu sufletul şi trupul mutilate de atrocități nebănuite, dar care au refuzat pur şi simplu să fie victimele propriilor vieţi. Dovadă stau cele câteva fotografii care alcătuiesc un album emoţionant, o adevărată lecţie de motivaţie, un impuls pentru cei care vor să facă parte din categoria învingătorilor.



Sursa foto: http://www.viralnova.com

Părerea ta contează !
1
