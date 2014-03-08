8

http://j.mp/1jXRtVJ

The sense of urgency to make the man? Those who now sit in the school day and strenuous our students ; annual exams just a curtain call , and the new session of the forthcoming EU should sounded . " The Book of Songs ," saying : cricket in the hall , their year-old Yu Mo . Today I am not happy , sun and moon of its profit . None has major health, vocational think its ranks . No shortage of good music , Alpha Qu Qu . And when we stop listening to the cry and cry Mother pressed for chirping sound , we do not feel the passage of time and obviously it? And that they heard the sound of crickets chirping , not to remind us secretly do ? Timing circulation, students book page by page, turn the page in bursts of joyous song in cricket ; like the sound of crickets , the agricultural land Shouqiu people are busy , playing in autumn , the same kind of autumn , the land has just harvested a lot of hard work and lot. http://j.mp/1jXRtVJ http://j.mp/1jXRtVJ