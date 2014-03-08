Film de Oscar la Cityplex Tomis Mall

5

His walk all the way , all the way to find . Footsteps getting heavy, fast money gradually spent all emaciated body and mind so that he can not see the face of hope . He insisted teeth every step to continue. Sometimes life is like a merciless lion, you can not of controlling it , it can only be swallowed . He finally no strength , and hunger made him look more and no glory it. He finally held out begging passers hands . Desire survival instinct made him lost its former arrogance. But one look at his young age , but on the outside wandering , all eyes looked at him with contempt , and then quickly fled , just to escape the plague . Slight sense elders said: " ! Lad , your age should be more to read more books , nothing on the outside blind dawdle " a well-intentioned people tell him , like him can go to the shelter situation , in order to be able to temporarily resting , he the right to have no choice but to obediently went. There, he learned that he would be sent home. " Ah, as laborers sent home like a wretch like me , like I do not ! ? ? ! ! " Born stubborn , he thought : "Even if I am begging all the way home, I can not let other people send me back home, that what did not face it! "