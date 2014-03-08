Film de Oscar la Cityplex Tomis Mall

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Film de Oscar la Cityplex Tomis Mall

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Filmul „Dallas Buyers Club”, îl are ca protagonist pe Matthew McConaughey, câştigător al premiului Oscar pentru acest rol principal. Rolul din acest film a fost unul dificil pentru Matthew, un actor cunoscut până acum câţiva ani doar pentru comediile romantice în care îşi expunea „pătrăţelele” de pe abdomen. Partea dificilă a transformării în Ron Woodrof, pacientul bolnav de SIDA care nu s-a mulţumit cu limitările sistemului medical, a venit încă de dinaintea începerii filmărilor, când a trebuit să slăbească nu mai puţin de 20 de kg pentru a fi cât mai credibil... McConaughey a povestit cum a reuşit să slăbească atât de mult într-un timp destul de scurt. „Am descoperit budinca de tapioca şi am dat apoi de cea mai mică linguriţă de zahăr într-un magazin de antichităţi din New Orleans. Am mâncat apoi cu ea, pentru a lungi momentul mesei”, a explicat actorul. McConaughey a mărturisit că a pierde din greutate pentru „Dallas Buyers Club” a fost una dintre marile provocări ale vieţii sale. „A fost o treabă grea, nu am să mint. Regimul a fost de-a dreptul dur. Pierdeam în jur de 3 kg pe săptămână. Începeam cu o Cola dietetică, cu o omletă din două albuşuri şi o bucată de pui şi apoi, din nou, o Cola dietetică. A fost greu de tot. Ajunsesem la 64 de kg şi eram mereu înfometat, iritabil. Pelicula, care a mai câştigat un Oscar şi pentru machiaj, prezintă povestea unui electrician texan, lupta lui cu instituţiile medicale şi cu companiile farmaceutice după ce a fost depistat HIV-pozitiv în 1986. El caută medicamente alternative care ar putea să-l ajute şi la care şi alte persoane cu acest virus vor putea avea acces.xxx „300: Ascensiunea unui Imperiu” o altă premieră a acestui week-end la Cityplex Tomis Mall, promite acţiune de proporţii epice, efecte vizuale excepţionale şi o bătălie cutremurătoare pe mare.xxxAcţiunea filmului „Closet o the Moon”, în regia lui Nae Caranfil se petrece în Bucureştiul anului 1959. Un spectaculos jaf asupra unei furgonete a Băncii Naţionale pune întreaga ţară pe jar. În România comunistă, un astfel de atac gangsteresc este de neconceput atât pentru autorităţile statului, cât si pentru orice om normal: ce poţi să faci cu lei neconvertibili, într-un regim politic şi economic ce limitează drastic utilitatea banilor? Nae Caranfil propune propria sa dezlegare a misterului ce planează şi azi asupra acestei poveşti adevărate, într-un film comic şi tragic deopotrivă, realizat în limba engleză, cu o distribuţie internaţională de prestigiu. 

