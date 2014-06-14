Emoţii mari în acest week-end pe scenele constănţene

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Emoţii mari în acest week-end pe scenele constănţene

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 14 Iunie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Teatrul Naţional de Operă şi Balet „Oleg Danovski” din Constanţa prezintă, duminică, 15 iunie, de la ora 19, premiera spectacolului „Flautul Fermecat” de W.A. Mozart, după libretul scris de E. Schikaneder. O operă clasică a cărei premieră absolută a avut loc pe 30 septembrie 1791 la Burgtheater în Viena şi este penultima lucrare a lui Mozart.

Din distribuţia spectacolului fac parte: Doru Iftene, Marius Eftimie, Mădălina Sandu, Laura Eftimie, Smaranda Drăghici, Florin Acsinte, Mihaela Ionescu, Stela Sârbu, Lucia Mihalache, Bogdan Sandu, Cătălina Postolache, Iulia Stănei, Georgiana Chiriţă, Elena Păunescu, Iasmina Pătraşcu, Laurenţiu Severin, Bogdan Ocheşel, Tony Zidaru, Iulian Bratu, Alexandru Mădălin Băldău, Adrian Bădilă, Silvia Simionescu, Magda Marcu, Gabriela Dobre.

Conducerea muzicală este semnată de Radu Ciorei, scenografia şi costumele - Adrian Urmuzescu, regia artistică - Ştefan Munteanu.

Preţul biletelor este între 15-50 lei.

La mulţi ani, nea Alecu!

Sâmbătă, 14 iunie, de la ora 19, pe scena Teatrului de Stat a fost programat în mod expres spectacolul „Escrocii” de Robert Lamou-reux, în regia lui Bogdan Caragea, pentru a-l sărbători pe cel de-al doilea aniversat al acestei instituţii.

După ce, în urmă cu câteva zile, a fost sărbătorită Anaid Tavitian, personalitate a Constanţei care se identifică cu Teatrul de Stat, cel de-al doilea sărbătorit este „Nea Alecu“. Alexandru Mereuţă sărbătoreşte 87 de ani, sâmbătă, chiar pe scenă. Cu o sensibilitate şi o candoare deosebite, Alecu Mereuţă, aşa cum îi spun cu-noscuţii şi prietenii, îşi imprimă stilul deosebit fiecăruia dintre personajele pe care le construieşte. De o distincţie rar întâlnită, o frumuseţe interioară care se revarsă în exterior, având un respect imens pentru cultură şi pentru cei din jur, maestrul Alexandru Mereuţă se dedică, de peste 60 de ani, artei pe care o iu-beşte atât de mult, încât se vede: teatrul.

Directorul artistic, Bogdan Caragea, a ţinut să-i transmită în numele întregului colectiv următorul mesaj: „Sâmbătă seara

(14 iunie) va fi o seară magică... Sub bagheta fermecată a MAESTRULUI Alexandru Mereuţă vom respira 70 şi mai bine de ani de teatru... Avem onoarea de a ne afla pe aceeaşi parte a emoţiei cu... emoţia însăşi! Zâmbetul şi lacrima pişicherului histrion va înnobila încă odată scena constănţeană cu senioriala înţelepciune şi vitalitatea în stare pură. N-am putut fi prezenţi la toate cele 87 de aniversări, dar acum suntem şi mulţumim bunului Dumnezeu că încă mai existăm şi învăţăm viaţa şi româneasca prezenţă scenică de la MEŞTER! En avant, MULŢUMIM, nea ALECUŢU!”.

