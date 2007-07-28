Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Elevii din Corbu la Concursul naţional de proiecte de mediu

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 28 Iulie 2007. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Şcoala de Arte şi Meserii Corbu de Jos a câştigat etapa judeţeană a concursului de mediu care a avut loc în data de 7 iunie 2007 la Palatul Copiilor Constanţa, secţiunea gimnaziu. Acest rezultat califică proiectul „Educaţie ecologică prin activităţi extracurriculare în şcoală şi comunitate” să reprezinte judeţul Constanţa la Concursul naţional de proiecte de mediu care face parte din cadrul programului naţional „Educaţie pentru mediu în învăţământul preuniversitar” şi din programul naţional „Educaţie pentru sănătate în şcoala românească“ – domeniul „sănătatea mediului“. Concursul naţional se desfăşoară în colaborare cu Ministerul Agriculturii, Pădurilor, Apelor şi Mediului la tabăra Muncel, judeţul Iaşi în perioada 23 – 28 iulie 2007. Elevii desemnaţi să prezinte proiectul, Graţiela Marin şi Ionuţ Răducanu, coordonaţi de profesor Janeta Borandă, s-au pregătit intens cu două săptămâni înainte de plecare. Ei vor expune în cadrul expoziţiei-concurs, la standul judeţului Constanţa, un poster care sintetizează problemele, activităţile şi rezultatele proiectului ecologic desfăşurat de elevii şcolii şi vor pune la dispoziţia membrilor juriului documentaţia proiectului, CD-uri de prezentare şi machete. Costurile deplasării şi cazării sunt suportate de Ministerului Educaţiei, Cercetării şi Tineretului prin Inspectoratul Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa, iar costurile pentru pregătirea tuturor materialelor, consumabile, tricouri, postere, cd-uri, ecusoane, sunt suportate de Primăria Corbu. „Nădăjduim că vom reprezenta onorabil judeţul nostru, iar această întâlnire va fi un bun prilej de a ne îmbogăţi reciproc experienţele şi o provocare de a continua activităţile începute în cadrul Proiectului pentru Învăţământul Rural - «Educaţie eco-logică prin activităţi extracurriculare în şcoală şi comunitate», derulat de şcoala noastră”, a declarat, pentru „Cuget Liber”, profesorul coordonator Janeta Borandă.

