Elevii Colegiului Pedagogic, în febra Concursului „Lider European”

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
Mda de parca doamna "Gila Cristina" chiar face intr-adevar ceva. Elevii muncesc si dumneai primeste laudele. Asa premii sa tot ei pe spinarea altora, oricine poate sa faca asta. Daca vreti cu adevarat sa ridicati pe cineva in slavi,vedeti ca sunt multe alte persoane demne de toata lauda si care muncesc cu adevarat fara sa se laude atat.
Atunci cand cineva cu adevarat munceste se si vede. Sa vedem cati dintre profesorii si elevii Colegiului s-au implicat in ultimii ani in concursuri scolare si olimpiade.
Multe din proiectele coordonate de doamna profesoara au fost scrise de elevi si corectate de doamna, care pierde timp incercand sa implice elevii in diferite actiuni pierzand ore intregi in scoala in timp ce altii stau acasa la "caldurica".
Da draga Gila Cristina nu mai sta pe net si comenta sub alte pseudonime incercand sa ti iei apararea
Ar trebui sa isi dea numele acel Somebody care se ascunde sub pseudonime si nu are curajul sa isi dea identitatea .
Răspuns la: HAHAHA!
Adăugat de : somebody, 20 decembrie 2012
Da draga Gila Cristina nu mai sta pe net si comenta sub alte pseudonime incercand sa ti iei apararea
Pe data de 19 decembrie 2012 orele 12,30-13.00 elevii Colegiului, tinerii de la IMPACT Pedagogic impreuna cu lider junior Madalina Marin insotiti de dna prof. Gila au fost la Caminul pentru persoane varstnice si au oferit seniorilor de acolo dulciuri, cozonac, sucuri, au impodobit bradul cu beteala si globuri si au cantat colinde. Tu ce ai facut somebody in acest timp?
