Elevii Colegiului Pedagogic, în febra Concursului „Lider European”

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Elevii Colegiului Pedagogic, în febra Concursului „Lider European”

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 14 Decembrie 2012. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Astăzi, la Bucureşti, echipajul Colegiului Naţional Pedagogic „Constantin Brătescu” din Constanţa, format din elevele Mădălina Marin, Ioana Caradima, Sabina Mănăstireanu şi Nicoleta Florentina Berbec, va participa la etapa finală a Concursului „Lider European”. 

Concursul este o componentă importantă a campaniei de informare „Europa, casa noastră”, care îşi propune să informeze elevii şi profesorii despre proiectul de integrare europeană (istoria, prezentul şi viitorul acestuia), priorităţile de comunicare ale Comisiei Europene, dar şi informaţii care îi privesc direct (posibilitatea de a studia şi a lucra în statele membre, implicarea în activităţi de voluntariat, schimburi între tineri, participarea la internship-uri). 

Proiectul realizat de liceenii Colegiului Pedagogic este coordonat de profesor Cristina Gîlă, se intitulează „Construim viitorul împreună” şi implică acţiuni de voluntariat în Centrul pentru persoane vârstnice. 

64 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 7. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...7 
1
somebody
14 decembrie 2012
+2 : -2
VEZI SA NU!!!

Mda de parca doamna "Gila Cristina" chiar face intr-adevar ceva. Elevii muncesc si dumneai primeste laudele. Asa premii sa tot ei pe spinarea altora, oricine poate sa faca asta. Daca vreti cu adevarat sa ridicati pe cineva in slavi,vedeti ca sunt multe alte persoane demne de toata lauda si care muncesc cu adevarat fara sa se laude atat.

2
adi
18 decembrie 2012
+2 : -1
ar trebui sa fii mai documentat inainte sa vorbesti

Atunci cand cineva cu adevarat munceste se si vede. Sa vedem cati dintre profesorii si elevii Colegiului s-au implicat in ultimii ani in concursuri scolare si olimpiade.

3
anonymus
18 decembrie 2012
+2 : -1
in spatele elevilor sta munca profesorilor

Multe din proiectele coordonate de doamna profesoara au fost scrise de elevi si corectate de doamna, care pierde timp incercand sa implice elevii in diferite actiuni pierzand ore intregi in scoala in timp ce altii stau acasa la "caldurica".

4
somebody
20 decembrie 2012
+1 : -1
HAHAHA!

Da draga Gila Cristina nu mai sta pe net si comenta sub alte pseudonime incercand sa ti iei apararea

5
Cristina
20 decembrie 2012
+1 : -1
raspuns dnei Somebody

Ar trebui sa isi dea numele acel Somebody care se ascunde sub pseudonime si nu are curajul sa isi dea identitatea .

Răspuns la: HAHAHA!
Adăugat de : somebody, 20 decembrie 2012
Da draga Gila Cristina nu mai sta pe net si comenta sub alte pseudonime incercand sa ti iei apararea

6
Cristina
20 decembrie 2012
+1 : -1
actiune a elevilor

Pe data de 19 decembrie 2012 orele 12,30-13.00 elevii Colegiului, tinerii de la IMPACT Pedagogic impreuna cu lider junior Madalina Marin insotiti de dna prof. Gila au fost la Caminul pentru persoane varstnice si au oferit seniorilor de acolo dulciuri, cozonac, sucuri, au impodobit bradul cu beteala si globuri si au cantat colinde. Tu ce ai facut somebody in acest timp?

7
