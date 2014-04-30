Dr. Sorin Rugină, candidat la funcţia de rector: „Universitatea «Ovidius» funcţionează ca un organism bolnav“

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 27 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Dr. Sorin Rugină, candidat la funcţia de rector: „Universitatea «Ovidius» funcţionează ca un organism bolnav“

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 30 Aprilie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Pentru Universitatea „Ovidius” numărătoarea inversă a început, în mai puţin de două săptămâni urmând să se afle cine va fi viitorul rector al celei mai mari instituţii academice constănţene, dintre prof. univ. dr. Doina Catrinoiu, prof. univ. dr. Sorin Rugină şi prof. univ. dr. Ana Maria Stăiculescu (în ordinea depunerii candidaturilor).

Şi cum pe 9 mai Senatul a aprobat întâlnirea „frontală” a celor trei candidaţi la funcţia de rector, dorim să le propunem tuturor interviuri care să creioneze profilul viitorului manager. Astăzi, prof. univ. dr. Sorin Rugină a răspuns câtorva întrebări. 

- Să ne imaginăm următorul scenariu: au trecut alegerile, aţi câştigat şi trebuie să vă apucaţi de treabă. Care vor fi primele direcţii în care veţi acţiona?

- Îmi doresc cu putere să ajung rector. Prima dorinţă va fi aceea de a evalua stadiul la care se află Universitatea din noua postură, de ordonator de credite. Adică să mă informez asupra tuturor aspectelor pozitive şi negative, poate voi apela chiar la o auditare a tuturor activităţilor aşa încât să cunosc problemele şi să-mi fac o echipă competentă care cunoaşte tainele învăţământului universitar şi tot ce se poate schimba. Practic această echipă nu pot s-o fac decât în momentul în care ştiu ce nevoi am. Oficial, la această oră moştenesc o structură în care sunt vacante două posturi de prorector. De reţinut că ideea acestei evaluări nu este de a vâna greşeli şi a pedepsi viitorii vinovaţi. Am găsit suficiente nemulţumiri în rândul celor cu care m-am întâlnit, deci ceva nu este în regulă într-o facultate în care marea masă a oamenilor este nemulţumită de conducere. Dar planul meu managerial prevede în primul rând stabilitate. Să ne adunăm în jurul ideii că trebuie să ne vedem de treabă şi să demonstrăm Ministerului Educaţiei că noi ne putem vindeca dinăuntru.  Ce s-a întâmplat s-a întâmplat, acum gata trebuie să ne apucăm de treabă. Nu trebuie să uităm cum a fost posibil aşa ceva, respectiv cu largul concurs al consiliului de administraţie. În al doilea rând trebuie să vedem ce facem cu respectarea regulamentelor. Prima chestiune să punem capăt abuzurilor care creează aceste disensiuni. Trebuie alungată teama unora că cel care va veni se va purta ca ceilalţi; nu este normal pentru o instituţie academică. E prematur să ne apucăm să vorbim de echipe când nu a sosit încă raportul final al comisiei Ministerului Educaţiei.

- Şi care se pare că nu va fi deloc măgulitor…- Da, nu cred că are perspectiva să ne laude. Ideea e ca măcar să ne menţină clasificarea pe care o avem acum de EDUCAŢIE ŞI CERCETARE. E foarte important din punct de vedere al viitorului economic, bugetar. Că tindem noi spre „Cercetare avansată şi educaţie” mai este drum lung şi nu se va împlini în niciun caz în mandatul acesta de aproape doi ani. Admiterea care urmează ne va lămuri dacă ne-am vindecat şi dacă totul decurge normal. Poate că cineva ne va întinde o mână. Revenind la raport, logic ar fi fost să apară până la alegerea noului rector şi nu ştim de ce s-a tărăgănat atât de mult, dar se pare că şi legislaţia a fost nepregătită pentru o asemenea situaţie.

- Cu ce facultăţi v-aţi întâlnit de când a început campania şi ce se aşteaptă?- Cu cei de la Arte, de la Medicină Dentară, ieri am fost la Sport, astăzi merg la Ştiinţele Naturii. Apoi grupuri de la Litere, la Ştiinţele Economice, la Istorie. Am fost în destule facultăţi şi pot să spun că este o experienţă absolut utilă şi mă bucur că s-a întâmplat aşa, pentru că începuseră să circule diverse mesaje. Şi nu ascund că profesorul Scolca, de la Ştiinţele Naturii, se exprima dezamăgit că noi cei care am făurit universitatea, măcar în ceasul al 12-lea să ne trezim. Şi chiar am participat în momente funda-mentale, ale semnării primului document către Guvernul României. Cât despre aşteptări, oamenii îşi doresc puţină fermitate şi respectarea legalităţii pentru că majoritatea au senzaţia că sunt dezavantajaţi la salarii. De altfel, împreună cu staff-ul meu ne-am propus ca din luna septembrie să mergem prin facultăţi şi să discutăm deciziile luate, în aşa fel încât să nu creăm probleme suplimentare. Sigur, e foarte greu să-i mulţumeşti pe toţi, dar măcar să se cunoască adevărul.

- Interesant este că sunteţi cadru universitar la Facultatea de Medicină, dar se spune că nu aceasta v-a propus.- Păi da ce, pe doamna Stăiculescu a propus-o Facultatea de Drept? Astea sunt elemente neocomuniste, împrumutate din politică şi nu trebuie să facem confuzie între partid şi facultate. Prima condiţie a universitarismului  este libertatea de gândire. Carta universitară ne conferă libertatea de opinie. În universitate n-am venit să ne luptăm pentru putere. Cam aşa se pune problema acum: care este miza? Păi miza este admiterea. Ne-am luptat atâţia ani să fie o admitere corectă şi deodată le dăm cu două săptămâni înainte. Concursurile care s-au dat când noi eram cu un picior în groapă, iar noi promovăm şi promovăm, mai mult sau mai puţin în litera regu-lamentului. De ce, ca să plătim unora că au votat sau care nu au votat? Interesele de grup au creat această atmosferă otrăvită în universitate. Am avut surpriza să întâlnesc şi oameni care au spus că pot să ajute, dar vor nu ştiu ce funcţie. Nu discutăm de funcţii. Fiecare îşi are locul lui în universitate. În acelaşi timp sunt de părere că nu trebuie să ai într-o instituţie academică o comisie de disciplină. O comisie de etică da, pentru că apar divergenţe care trebuie analizate. Universitatea „Ovidius” este ca un organism care are probleme la cap, dar cum nu se fac transplanturi de creier, trebuie să-l regenerăm. Organele funcţionează anapoda, deşi sistemul circulator e bun, iar cei care nu funcţionează trebuie extirpaţi.

1
eeeeee
30 aprilie 2014
+3 : -6
alegeri 2016

Gabriela Stanciu va fi rector din 2016 la Ovidius,ceea ce face acum Catrinoiu este ca sa ii netezeasca calea Gabrielei Stanciu.Lucrurile vor reveni la normal de abia din 2016.Gabriela Stanciu va lua achitat indiferent de supozitii deoarece are prieteni in servicii care o ajuta si au ajutat-o mereu si cand a fost la conducere,ceea ce s-a intamplat in iulie 2013 a fost totul de fatada in ceea ce o priveste.

2
universitar
30 aprilie 2014
+6 : -3
Jos palaria!

Asa da gandire! Sper sa fie si in actiune! Tare mi-e teama insa ca mafia se va organiza si va vota impotriva caracterelor legale si de cinste.Oricum ce este acum la UOC este boala curata si este nevoie de mari tratamente. Votati cat mai multi pentru normalitate! Lasati alte afaceri si treceti la asigurarea locului de munca! Altfel, e jale si desfiintare!

3
Sila
2 mai 2014
+3 : -2
Daca asta e gândirea nu votez Rugina

Am citit ce vrea mai pe romaneste vendete e cu asta nu sunt de acord!! Deci nu Rugina

4
epurasul
3 mai 2014
+2 : -2
alegeri 3016

Gabriela Stanciu isi vinde corpul pentru functii si pentru bani aceasta fiinta nu are scupule ea face legile cu spaguiala in uoc iar dna-ul nu a urmarito indeajuns cand era chemata la dna si atunci mai lua spaga de la studenti si mai asigura intrari la farmacie cu decana sarbu.acum vrea sa ajunga rector sau pro, pai daca iese rugina se duce si-l pupa in fund pe ala si il linge pe unde poate ca sa-i dea iar functie cum a facut cu toti sefii ei. posteaza in ceea ce nu este. aloooooooooooo dna-ul sa o monitorizeze mai bine sa vada cum face banii in continuare ca daca i sa taiat leafa de prorector.

5
