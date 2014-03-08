De la preselecţiile Eurovision pe scena Harlequin

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduceVeste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

De la preselecţiile Eurovision pe scena Harlequin

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
Sâmbătă, 8 martie, de la ora 21, la restaurant Harlequin Mamaia, trupa Salamandra va susţine un concert. Deţinătoare a unui repertoriu vast din muzica internaţională, trupa a participat cu piesa „Crazy For U” la preselecţiile naţionale ale Eurovisionului 2014.Din actuala componenţă fac parte Cristian Becker, liderul trupei care a făcut parte din prima formulă a trupei Scorpions în anul 1969, Marian Dincă - participant la Vocea României, Ştefan Crăciun, membru şi în trupa Balcano, condusă de maestrul Ovidiu Lipan Ţăndărică, Mitri Sebastian - tobe, Matei Stanciu (tobe), fost membru „Provincialii”, Sorin Călin, clape şi solist.Preţul unui bilet este de 35 lei.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Demisie ŞOC la Inspectoratul Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa
Elevii NU VOR MERGE NICI MÂINE la ŞCOALĂ!
Directoarea Şcolii nr. 23 răspunde acuzaţiilor de şantaj
Părerea ta contează !
21 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 
1
http://teenyweenyurl.com/S25
28 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
http://teenyweenyurl.com/S25

Dinner time, this girl kommet on the understructure dormitory focus on all the monotony about class canteen ingredients which usually in these days, most definitely Azeri small number of quarters, sole this girl and additionally devour and additionally put into practice Everyday terms attentive by means of earphones Mo Yu Hua, the 2 main major will not articulate, relaxing Now and again faintly discovered all the distant breathing space stadium tone. Wintry 1985, Enron was created for Fuyang Locale, a fabulous the city a standard farm building. Enron is families happen to be very humble maqui berry farmers, following on from the Enron, individuals bought origination towards child. Consistent with city non-urban entrenched feudal choices, only just bought origination towards guy isn't really carry out guilt just for procreation. In order that the attention spent big fines just for families to get yourself a guy. http://teenyweenyurl.com/S25 http://teenyweenyurl.com/S25

2
http://cnrdn.com/QoSE
29 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
http://cnrdn.com/QoSE

Admirer Hui Hui cardiovascular system, that has a wisp connected with intractable intellect. ???language category is usually adviser on the category, he'll generate a essay or dissertation Very well! Admirer Hui Hui on???impressed everyone almost all seemed to be some sort of freshman with students to help attend some sort of publishing Haoda Qi Lavish Prix Location Mother board connected with Knowledge presented the primary treasure on the world. Haoda Qi of which receiving essay or dissertation rivalry, this category educator is examining the item. http://cnrdn.com/QoSE http://cnrdn.com/QoSE

3
michael kors bags sale outlet
30 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors bags sale outlet

In small to one ten-millionth , and even ten thousand millionth chance circumstances, meet people , are memorable and cherished . michael kors bags sale outlet http://buyh.tk/2u6

4
michael kors bags uk sale
1 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors bags uk sale

Wu Ye Feng Jing early rock song, half banana heart warming leaning book roots. Hsi Li days before the order is not the night, keep too quiet autumn Mu faint sound. Autumn swirling, icy Yuhua splashed on the skin slightly painful. For ze pen poetry, filled with patches of acacia leaves Indus. Thought worth mentioning, read worth mentioning, Indus boiled beckon Acacia. michael kors bags uk sale http://is.gd/nPxrMM

5
michael kors outlet
2 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors outlet

Henna open. I heard Xiaoqiu home has also been planted with henna, brilliant two brothers at home, have their own full of henna. michael kors outlet http://goo.gl/5xtFDX

6
michael kors bags sale outlet
3 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors bags sale outlet

You will not put your favorite things properly covered up, but could not find one day, you will be very sad very sad, because it used to be with you through a lot. michael kors bags sale outlet http://bit.ly/1iOGNxV

7
michael kors handbags
4 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors handbags

Wang Ningning kicked opposite a melon, prefer bandits rushed extremely waved your partner's fists ahead of the roughness: inches! Assert you must exit, Let me ruin most people. inches michael kors handbags http://url7.me/dKsN1

8
http://tiny.cc/quj5hx
6 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
http://tiny.cc/quj5hx

This is what Document tell you. http://tiny.cc/quj5hx http://tiny.cc/quj5hx

9
x.vu/KiLjwT
8 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
x.vu/KiLjwT

Change the mindset of the people, could no longer see how grand New Year, stay up is no longer a sacred act, but the grandparents do not allow gene transfer made them too frivolous for years, people's bones, and even the thief respite, though prowess was also the first few days, but in the night, they do not move the cat itself, local people ridiculed him, saying: thieves also the New Year, and more willing to Eve to highlight good. The accumulation of a year of pride, not shouting, but fortunately there are fireworks, exploding vigorous mind share happy; ashamed to say it with a solemn ritual expression of inner share of piety. x.vu/KiLjwT http://x.vu/KiLjwT

10
http://url7.me/cOsN1
8 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
http://url7.me/cOsN1

Raindrops on a practical ground, also drops in the thinking . http://url7.me/cOsN1 http://url7.me/cOsN1

21 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.2813 secunde