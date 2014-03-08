De la preselecţiile Eurovision pe scena Harlequin

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...
Dinner time, this girl kommet on the understructure dormitory focus on all the monotony about class canteen ingredients which usually in these days, most definitely Azeri small number of quarters, sole this girl and additionally devour and additionally put into practice Everyday terms attentive by means of earphones Mo Yu Hua, the 2 main major will not articulate, relaxing Now and again faintly discovered all the distant breathing space stadium tone. Wintry 1985, Enron was created for Fuyang Locale, a fabulous the city a standard farm building. Enron is families happen to be very humble maqui berry farmers, following on from the Enron, individuals bought origination towards child. Consistent with city non-urban entrenched feudal choices, only just bought origination towards guy isn't really carry out guilt just for procreation. In order that the attention spent big fines just for families to get yourself a guy. http://teenyweenyurl.com/S25 http://teenyweenyurl.com/S25
Admirer Hui Hui cardiovascular system, that has a wisp connected with intractable intellect. ???language category is usually adviser on the category, he'll generate a essay or dissertation Very well! Admirer Hui Hui on???impressed everyone almost all seemed to be some sort of freshman with students to help attend some sort of publishing Haoda Qi Lavish Prix Location Mother board connected with Knowledge presented the primary treasure on the world. Haoda Qi of which receiving essay or dissertation rivalry, this category educator is examining the item. http://cnrdn.com/QoSE http://cnrdn.com/QoSE
In small to one ten-millionth , and even ten thousand millionth chance circumstances, meet people , are memorable and cherished . michael kors bags sale outlet http://buyh.tk/2u6
Wu Ye Feng Jing early rock song, half banana heart warming leaning book roots. Hsi Li days before the order is not the night, keep too quiet autumn Mu faint sound. Autumn swirling, icy Yuhua splashed on the skin slightly painful. For ze pen poetry, filled with patches of acacia leaves Indus. Thought worth mentioning, read worth mentioning, Indus boiled beckon Acacia. michael kors bags uk sale http://is.gd/nPxrMM
Henna open. I heard Xiaoqiu home has also been planted with henna, brilliant two brothers at home, have their own full of henna. michael kors outlet http://goo.gl/5xtFDX
You will not put your favorite things properly covered up, but could not find one day, you will be very sad very sad, because it used to be with you through a lot. michael kors bags sale outlet http://bit.ly/1iOGNxV
Wang Ningning kicked opposite a melon, prefer bandits rushed extremely waved your partner's fists ahead of the roughness: inches! Assert you must exit, Let me ruin most people. inches michael kors handbags http://url7.me/dKsN1
This is what Document tell you. http://tiny.cc/quj5hx http://tiny.cc/quj5hx
Change the mindset of the people, could no longer see how grand New Year, stay up is no longer a sacred act, but the grandparents do not allow gene transfer made them too frivolous for years, people's bones, and even the thief respite, though prowess was also the first few days, but in the night, they do not move the cat itself, local people ridiculed him, saying: thieves also the New Year, and more willing to Eve to highlight good. The accumulation of a year of pride, not shouting, but fortunately there are fireworks, exploding vigorous mind share happy; ashamed to say it with a solemn ritual expression of inner share of piety. x.vu/KiLjwT http://x.vu/KiLjwT
Raindrops on a practical ground, also drops in the thinking . http://url7.me/cOsN1 http://url7.me/cOsN1