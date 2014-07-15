Cu ce medii s-a intrat la liceele din Constanţa. „Mircea“ şi „Ovidius“ rămân în top

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Cu ce medii s-a intrat la liceele din Constanţa. „Mircea“ şi „Ovidius“ rămân în top

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 15 Iulie 2014.
Publicarea rezultatelor repartizării computerizate 2014 în învăţământul liceal constănţean a constituit prilej de analiză şi statistici, care au relevat faptul că ultimele medii din acest an au scăzut drastic. Se menţin în topul celor mai bune licee constănţene „Mircea cel Bătrân“, „Ovidius“ şi „Traian“.

Topul primelor zece liceeSurprinzător, specializarea mate-info bilingv germană de la „Mircea” este în vârful ierarhiei, cu ultima medie de intrare 9,88, faţă de anul trecut, când mate-info/engleză a fost în top cu ultima medie 9,92 (faţă de anul acesta 9,78). Ultima medie cu care s-a intrat la „Mircea” a fost 9,51, la specializarea Ştiinţe sociale. Abia pe locul şase, în topul specializărilor se regăseşte Liceul Teoretic „Ovidius”, cu Ştiinţe ale naturii, bilingv engleză (ultima medie 9,60, faţă de 9,70 anul trecut). Ultima medie cu care s-a intrat la „Ovidius” este 9,38 (faţă de 9,61 anul trecut), la specializarea mate-info. Ultima medie cu care s-a intrat la Liceul Teoretic „Traian” este 9,19, specializarea filologie (faţă de 9,49 anul trecut). La Colegiul „Mihai Eminescu”, ultima medie de intrare este 8,77, specializarea filologie, faţă de 9,17 anul trecut, iar la Liceul „Decebal” ultima medie cu care s-a intrat este 8,77, la specializarea ştiinţe so-ciale. Următorul în ierarhie, Colegiul Pedagogic „Constantin Brătescu”, a primit ultimul elev la specializarea filologie bilingv engleză, cu media 8,02 (în timp ce anul trecut a fost 8,62).

Al şaptelea liceu în ierarhia constănţeană este „Lucian Blaga”, cu ultima medie de intrare 8,03, la specializarea ştiinţe sociale (faţă de 8,45 anul trecut), urmat de „George Călinescu”, cu ultima medie 7,09, la specializarea ştiinţe sociale (faţă de 8,82 anul trecut). Ultimele două în clasamentul pe care îl propunem sunt liceele „Emil Palade” şi „Carol I”. La Colegiul Tehnic Energetic, specializarea electric, s-a intrat cu cea mai mică medie în municipiul Constanţa, adică 2,48. Astfel, în prima etapă de admitere în învăţământul liceal de stat au fost admişi 4.558 de candidaţi din judeţul Constanţa, 93 au fost admişi din alte judeţe şi 26 au fost respinşi. În 38 de unităţi de învăţământ liceal de stat au mai rămas locuri neocu-pate. În municipiul Constanţa, acestea sunt colegiile tehnice „Pontica”, „Tomis, Energetic, „Vasile Pârvan”, „C.A. Rosetti”, „Dimitrie Leonida”, „Gh. Duca”, „I.N. Roman”.

În perioada 17-25 iulie, candidaţii admişi trebuie să-şi depună dosarele de înscriere la şcolile la care au fost repartizaţi.

Astăzi, la sediul Inspectoratului Şcolar Judeţean Constanţa vor fi premiaţi cei şapte elevi constănţeni care au obţinut media 10 la Eva-luarea Naţională.

A doua sesiune de Bacalaureat ia startul
Bătălia pentru un loc la clasa a V-a. Care sunt cele mai căutate licee
La Colegiul "Mircea" s-au afişat rezultatele admiterii în clasa a V-a
1
paul
15 iulie 2014
+2 : -1
admitere liceu

este reala informatia dumneavoastra despre admiterea la COLEGIUL TEHNIC ENERGETIC,cu media 2 (DOI) ??? Cu ce material uman, vor lucra cadrele didactice??

2
