Bloguri pentru elevi, studenţi şi profesori

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Bloguri pentru elevi, studenţi şi profesori

Ştire online publicată Luni, 26 Ianuarie 2009. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Înscrie-te gratuit acum www.edublog.ro * Creezi şi administrezi blog-ul personal la nume. edublog.ro * Funcţionalităţi şi teme customizabile * Pregătit pentru video, imagini şi multe altele * Suport din partea noastră cu tutoriale bine explicate Un edublog este un blog publicat de o persoană care are un rol în educaţie. Exemplele pot include bloguri scrise de către sau pentru profesori, bloguri realizate pentru instruirea elevilor sau bloguri scrise asupra politicilor educaţionale. Colecţia acestor bloguri poartă numele de edublogosfera sau edusfera. Un astfel de blog ar putea fi folosit în activitatea didactică, spre exemplu în cadrul orelor de Limba şi literatura română. Pe blog, profesorul ar putea posta teme de discuţie, texte literare sau critică, iar, prin comentariile primite de la elevi, ar putea iniţia o discuţie asupra acestora, cu rol educativ. De asemenea, profesorul poate pune diverse întrebări pe tema respectivă, primind răspunsurile prin comentarii sau e-mail.

Părerea ta contează !
46 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
23 august 2011
Get low cost On-line zovirax

2
3 septembrie 2011
xanax

Im very joyful that I stumbled across this in my search for one thing relating to this.

3
tXIsoRNjLH
7 octombrie 2014
eSXmNPEEEg

7WfeTq http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

4
kOYsxnMKtQmZmt
20 octombrie 2014
PXmsGUhjrzlKqgFrZch

How long have you lived here? diflucan tablet Repsol Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez said the needto hold the 30 percent Gas Natural stake would diminish afterRepsol closes a deal to sell a large part of its liquefiednatural gas (LNG) assets to Royal Dutch Shell.

5
LduEBZkiRkf
20 octombrie 2014
rgyTheItMIWmmFqLQ

We need someone with qualifications buy sildalis “She’s not here at the moment, my missus,” he tells me with a doleful smirk. Heather, to whom he got married at the age of 20, has gone away. “She gets so fed up. She keeps telling me to f------ stop. ‘Stop Lee, stop! You’ve done enough!’ But how can I stop? I don’t know anything else!” Right now he could be relaxing on a beach in Florida, along with their daughter Mollie – who, though now grown up and studying in America, gets affectionately referred to as “Little Mo”. But that’s not the Evans way.

6
JyoYYQkiRiLNoch
20 octombrie 2014
xtSKFanQdlrXNfZhRhf

We'd like to invite you for an interview cost of diflucan without insurance In a gesture that could have signaled a thaw in relations, Venezuela released an American documentary filmmaker who had been jailed for alleged espionage in the country. Timothy Tracy, 35, was released just hours before Kerry met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Elias Jaua on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Guatemala. Kerry said the two agreed to take steps to change the dialogue between the two countries and hopefully, quickly move to appoint ambassadors, which haven't been in either capital since 2010.

7
hBpYntCBSgYDBGXUaR
20 octombrie 2014
GYqeIteeyDPRQb

Another year best price diflucan Chandler told soldiers that Secretary John McHugh had approved but not yet signed off on the changes to Army Regulation 670-1, which oversees grooming, tattoos and uniforms, the Stars and Stripes said.

8
GhjBAqRvqbOeJrXUvW
20 octombrie 2014
DYIyeyebzkNT

A few months buy sildalis “Although these changes are not on the scale that a purely ‘age only’ allocation formula would produce, they are still sufficient to undermine the principle of equal opportunity of access for equal need," the researchers wrote.

9
hveDfbAbSnsxBdc
20 octombrie 2014
RNgzkUaAySSQ

OhY54v mmdasmcroaiu, [url=http://odggekpzqkkr.com/]odggekpzqkkr[/url], [link=http://jmghqbbdsydf.com/]jmghqbbdsydf[/link], http://pymfxkzimbrb.com/

10
JUrZMkHCUiQIdSoXHrj
21 octombrie 2014
pSDlAkpLlIuYN

I'd like , please online prescription for bimatoprost Many elderly patients with dementia develop confusion during a stay in hospital but less than half are assessed for delirium - a state of mental confusion that can happen if someone becomes medically unwell.

46 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Cele mai comentate ştiri

Articole din aceeaşi secţiune

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16266 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 16012 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10950 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3895 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 3210 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.11 secunde