Cum a început viaţa studenţească, la Constanţa, acum 50 de ani

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 05 Iulie 2014. Autor: Simona ANGHEL
În acest week-end, la Universitatea „Ovidius” din Constanţa va avea loc un eveniment aniversar deosebit, prilejuit de aniversarea a 50 de ani de la absolvirea primei promoţii din învăţământul dobrogean 1961-1964, la care vor participa absolvenţi ai facultăţilor de Filologie, Matematică şi Biologie.

Institutele pedagogice de trei ani au fost înfiinţate între anii 1959-1963 în diverse regiuni ale ţării, în vederea acoperirii necesarului de profesori pentru şcoala de cultură generală, aşa după cum consemnează Aurelia Lăpuşan şi Victor Ciupină în monografia dedicată Universităţii „Ovidius”. Iată cum consemna un reporter de atunci începuturile vieţii universitare „1961. Doi oameni se căzneau să anine chiar la intrare, pe b-dul Lenin nr. 124, o firmă. Deşi cam departe de stradă, unii trecători se opreau curioşi să descifreze literele înşiruite pe firmă: «Institutul pedagogic de 3 ani». Peste câteva zile, curtea noului institut era plină. Se dădeau examene de admitere”. Primul director al Institutului Pedagogic de trei ani a fost conf. Pavel Borcea, iar director adjunct Vladimir Robu.

Iată cum descrie prof. Gheorghe Căţoiu, unul dintre absolvenţii primei promoţii, atmosfera de la debutul primului an universitar: „În sala arhiplină, cu peste 200 de persoane - profesori, studenţi «boboci» şi invitaţi, se simţea un vuiet surd, care prevestea un început de an universitar agitat, plin de ambiţii.

Era joi, 1octombrie 1961, ora 10, o zi frumoasă de toamnă, când, în prezenţa viitoarei conduceri a Institutului Pedagogic, a oficialităţilor regionale şi a unei numeroase asistenţe, în sala de festivităţi, azi Aula Magna, prin deschiderea festivă a primului an de studii universitare din Constanţa, s-a semnat, metaforic vorbind, certificatul de naştere a învăţământului superior dobrogean.

În acest fel se făcea un act de dreptate pentru bătrâna şi izolata «Dobroge de aur», pentru care devenise un deziderat major ctitorirea unui edificiu universitar, ştiut fiind faptul că erau disponibile peste 1.500 de posturi didactice, acoperite în mare parte de profesori necalificaţi.

Începutul nu a fost deloc uşor. Fără a avea o tradiţie studenţească, profesori, studenţi şi personal administrativ, au pornit cu entuziasm la drum, punând bazele primelor elemente de infrastructură universitară în oraşul Constanţa, modernizându-se sălile de clasă şi laboratoarele existente în fostul local de liceu, biblioteca, sala de lectură, un cămin şi o cantină modeste.

Treptat, a apărut gazeta de perete «Cronica Institutului», care a reuşit să atragă, prin popularizarea unor aspecte pozitive sau negative din viaţa Institutului, interesul profesorilor şi al studenţilor, o brigadă artistică eficace, cu programe cu un bogat conţinut critic şi atractiv, premiată în luna mai 1964 la Festivalul Naţional al brigăzilor artistice, o frumoasă şi inimoasă formaţie de dansuri populare, un cor de 70 de persoane, o mini-orchestră, teatru studenţesc, cercuri ştiinţifice, etc. La întrecerea pe ţară a căminelor studenţeşti a fost obţinută, ca premiu, o excursie de nouă zile prin cele mai frumoase zone din ţară.

Noi am înţeles de la dascălii noştri că profesorul este un modelator de oameni, aşa cum spunea atât de plastic un pitoresc gânditor român, Petre Ţuţea: «Profesorul este un fabricant de oameni. Profesorul se aseamănă cu un tâmplar, care ia un lemn din noroi, îl spală şi face mobilă de lux».

Pentru aceasta nu ne-am mulţumit cu cei trei ani de studiu la Institutul Pedagogic. Majoritatea dintre noi am continuat să ne perfecţionăm pregătirea în forme de învăţământ superioare sau, alţii, simţind că au altă chemare în viaţă, au ajuns, prin seriozitate şi muncă asiduă, doctori vestiţi, regizori, realizatori TV, ofiţeri, etc.

În numele primei promoţii a învăţământului universitar dobrogean, doresc profesorilor şi studenţilor actuali, viaţă lungă în realizarea cu succes a ofertelor educaţionale pentru viitorii ani universitari pentru a fi, în continuare, o instituţie reprezentativă a şcolii româneşti”.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

„Falsuri grosolane, trafic de influenţă, abuzuri“. Cazuri concrete din învăţământul constănţean
Constanţa, acum 130 de ani: câinii omorâţi, prostituţia legală
Cât mai durează şantierul Catedralei de la Casa de Cultură
Părerea ta contează !
1
cornel
5 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
saraca dobroge

Dobrogea nu a avut parte de invatamant superior, acest lucru are urmari si in ziua de azi si poate mult timp de acum incolo.In anii 50 Galatiul i-a luat facultatea de piscicultura care ar fi fost un bun inceput si am primit o scoala mai rasarita decat un liceu.Vechile provincii nu ne-au vazut cu ochi buni cum nu ne vad nici azi.

2
