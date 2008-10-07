Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 03 Ianuarie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Unchiu’ Sam umblă cu ciorapii cârpiţi

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 07 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cătălin SICLITARU
Cu sau fără „bailout plan”, sunt convins că americanii vor reuşi să-şi revină, aşa cum au făcut-o după Marele Crah din 1929. Nu ştiu acum dacă vor organiza din nou stoluri de sinucigaşi, cum s-a întâmplat în timpul crizei interbelice; administraţia Bush este decisă să ia situaţia în mână, să nu rămână în istorie cu atâtea bube în cap: WTC, Irakul, Afghanistan, gaura neagră financiară ş.a. Dar până când se găseşte vreun supererou care să „save the day“, în cea mai bună tradiţie hollywoodiană, americanul de rând îşi calcă pe mândria de a fi parte a celui mai cel popor de pe planetă şi începe să redescopere deliciile vieţii simple. Asta înseamnă că renunţă la steak-urile de la Johnny’s, la drumurile zilnice la supermarket, la croaziere, la vacanţele de la Aspen sau din Florida. Făcând un pic de mişto de necaz, iată că a venit timpul să le predăm şi noi niscai lecţii americanilor, după ce ne-au învăţat atâta amar de vreme ce-i aia democraţie (câteodată cu de-a sila) şi cu ce se mănâncă ea. Păi, nu sunt românii maeştrii supravieţuirii în orice condiţii? Oricum, mai au până să ajungă magicieni ca noi... Chiar dacă nu-şi permit acum o pereche nouă de chiloţi, nepoţii unchiului Sam vor scoate din nou capul la suprafaţă, cum o fac de fiecare dată, întrucât conglomeratul ăsta denumit în general poporul american beneficiază, paradoxal, de o trăsătură care nouă, naţie mult mai veche, ne lipseşte cu desăvârşire: unitate. „United we stand” nu este doar un slogan electoral. În momentele de rahat adevărat, băcanii dau uleiul pe carneţel, la orice colţ poţi găsi un castron de supa săracului, uite, Wal-Mart livrează fără taxe, până când trece iureşul. Dincoace, în sud-estul Europei, în situaţii asemănătoare, japiţele de comercianţi iau pielea de pe tine exact când nu mai ai niciuna de schimb, statul îţi bagă mâna în buzunar fără absolut nicio jenă şi te lasă-n fundul gol, guvernanţii, parlamentarii şi restul specimenelor cu girofar te sfidează crescându-şi pensiile pe blat şi pitindu-şi averile sub tone de sesizări la Curtea Constituţională. Da, America va reveni pe linia de plutire, într-un fel sau altul, cu Obama sau McCain. Da, acum încasează bobârnace de la toată lumea. Da, înghite fără să crâcnească ironiile de autobază ale lui Putin. Da’ şi când se va scula, pre mulţi va popi. Nu e ea mândria planetei?

