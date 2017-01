Singur în tranşee

1

nanoo

I made a blogger account a few months ago, and i added some pictures to my sidebar and don't know how to remove them. I used the image hosting site 'Photobucket' to put the pictures on my blog, and put my login information there nd they did it for me. I don't like how one of the pictures look and I really want to remove/delete it. Help? Thanks.. nanoo http://nanoochink.com