Urmăriţi de ghinion?

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 08 Iulie 2014. Autor: Florica ZDRU
Se mai întâmplă în viaţă ca ţapul ispăşitor pentru tot felul de nereuşite să fie considerat măria sa - ghinionul. Această consolare nu duce însă la nimic bun.

Fără doar şi poate, găsirea unui job potrivit a devenit extrem de anevoioasă în ziua de azi şi în situaţiile când standardele nu sunt exagerate. Însă, oricât de greu ar fi şi oricât de ghinionist te-ai consi-dera, a te fixa pe un anumit job, care îţi sună bine şi a refuza, sistematic, să încerci altceva, la care nu te pricepi foarte bine, nu va face decât să croiască drum şi mai larg nereuşitei sau… ghinionului. Iar dacă nici nu pari dispus să profiţi de mâna întinsă a statului, lucrurile pot deveni dramatice.

Se cred ghinionişti!

Disperată că fiica ei, absolventă a Facultăţii de Drept, nu-şi găseşte un job potrivit pregătirii sale, dar refuză constant orice altă ofertă, o cititoare a considerat oportun să ni se adreseze: „Cred că soţul meu e vinovat în toată povestea asta. El a încurajat-o mereu că dacă nu-şi găseşte post de jurist, să nu se înjosească cu altceva… Toată ziua e cu ochii pe internet şi dă telefoane, inclusiv la Forţele de Muncă, tot caută post de jurist. A mai găsit ceva, a fost la interviuri, dar n-a fost acceptată, se crede ghinionistă, din moment ce o fostă colegă a fost anunţată prin Forţele de Muncă şi azi e angajată. Aşa o fi în Românica, pentru şmecheri - mumă, pentru restul… ghinion? Nici şomaj, nici alt ajutor de la stat, cum primesc atâţia oameni! Nu ştim ce să mai facem, cum s-o ajutăm!”.

„După numai 3 luni de la anga-jare mi-am pierdut postul. Ceilalţi primesc bine mersi ajutor de şomaj, numai eu, chipurile, n-am dreptul. Poate că sunt ghinionistă de fel, dar nici chiar aşa. Ce să fac să-mi câştig acest drept în ţara asta? Mulţumesc pentru înţelegere, I. Dumitra”.

Înregistrare la AJOFM

Nu spune nimeni că este uşor să găseşti un post liber de jurist, în condiţiile în care concurenţa este acerbă pentru un asemenea job, însă primul lucru pe care trebuie să-l facă orice aspirant este să ia legătura cu Agenţia de Ocupare a Forţelor de Muncă. Desigur, este dreptul fiecăruia să obţină informaţii prin telefon, însă constănţenii aflaţi în căutarea unui loc de muncă ar trebui să se înregistreze la AJOFM (cu sediul în Constanţa, str. Lacului nr. 14, telefon: 0241-481531; Fax: 0241-673840. E-mail: AJOFM@ct.anofm.ro.). Documentele necesare pentru înregistrarea în baza de date a instituţiei sunt actele de studii şi de calificare, actul de identitate, adeverinţă medicală din care să rezulte că persoana este clinic sănătoasă şi aptă de muncă sau că are eventuale restricţii medicale. Dacă persoana a mai fost angajată, va trebui să prezinte şi acte care atestă, potrivit legii, existenţa unor raporturi de muncă ori de serviciu. Apoi, dacă se va ivi un post, persoana în cauză va fi anunţată personal. Or, în lipsa înregistrării, această colaborare cu AJOFM nu este posibilă.

Important! Informaţii cu privire la locurile de muncă vacante pot fi oferite de consilierii din cadrul agenţiei judeţene pentru ocuparea forţei de muncă sau ai punctului de lucru din raza de domiciliu sau reşedinţă a persoanei interesate.

Cine are dreptul la şomaj

Referitor la ajutorul de şomaj, nici acesta nu se primeşte din oficiu, ci la solicitarea celui îndreptăţit. Însă, potrivit AJOFM, solicitantul indemnizaţiei de şomaj trebuie să îndeplinească, mai nou, cumulativ, două condiţii: să aibă 12 luni lucrate în ultimele 24 şi să fi fost disponibilizat în condiţiile art. 65.1 din Codul Muncii, adică din motive de restrângere a activităţii.

Exceptând situaţia de angajat, au dreptul la şomaj şi absolvenţii unei forme de învăţământ care nu au reuşit să se încadreze în muncă în termen de 60 de zile calendaristice de la absolvire.

Mai mult realism

Înainte de a da vina pe ghinion, specialista în probleme de muncă, Mihaela Crivea, este de părere că pentru a reuşi să vânezi ceea ce îţi doreşti, mai întâi ar trebui să te concentrezi pe ceea ce îţi oferă prezentul, nicidecum pe o versiune ideală, pe ceea ce ar putea fi, dar nu se ştie când...

