Medicul de gardă

Simptomele anginei pectorale

„Din când în când, simt că nişte gheare îmi strâng pieptul, dar durează foarte puţin, nici măcar cinci minute şi îmi trec. M-am gândit că e ceva digestiv, după Paşte… N-am apucat să merg la doctor, însă o colegă care suferă de angină pectorală crede că am şi eu aşa ceva. Eu ştiu că angina e ceva grav, e posibil ca durerea să treacă aşa de repede?” – ne întreabă o cititoare, care ne-a mărturisit că munceşte în două locuri şi nu reuşeşte să-şi facă timp pentru un consult medical.Deşi numai în urma unui consult de specialitate se poate şti despre ce suferinţă este vorba cu adevărat, totuşi, potrivit dr. Omer Zişan, medic primar în cadrul Clinicii Homeomed, în cazul anginei pectorale, durerea este considerată simptomul esenţial. De precizat că durerea în angină este localizată, mai întâi, la mijlocul toracelui şi, în multe situaţii, iradiază către mâna stângă, spre zona gâtului sau chiar a abdomenului, putându-se manifesta şi sub forma unei gheare care lasă impresia că strânge tot pieptul.Cât priveşte supoziţiile cititoarei noastre că aceste dureri ar fi de natură digestivă, medicul ne-a explicat că sunt mulţi pacienţi care asociază senzaţia de arsură din capul pieptului cu durerea cauzată de indigestie sau cu alte probleme mai severe legate de digestie. Totul, din cauză că durerea are aceeaşi localizare şi zonă de iradiere la persoana care se plânge de asemenea probleme. Aşa stând lucrurile, medicul consideră că astfel de simptome trebuie să ne trimită, de urgenţă, la medicul de familie, care va şti ce avem de făcut în continuare, în funcţie de fiecare situaţie în parte.De precizat că angina pectorală este o durere specifică, resimţită la nivelul toracelui. Prezentarea la medic este cu atât mai necesară cu cât se cunosc mai multe tipuri de angină.