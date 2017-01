Se pot vinde locurile de veci luate în concesiune?

3

Burrial

This is unheard of, how is it possible that you can only buy a burial place for so many years, after which the remains will be moved into a common burial? This is so inhumane, shame on Romanian government. I live in Canada and when you buy your own burial place is your resting place forever, there is no such thing that after so many years your remains will be moved in a common burial. WOW….WOW

Răspuns la: taxa

Adăugat de : Mircea, 14 aprilie 2014

bine ca sunt ocupate cimitirele cu eliberatorii sovietici. locul de veci tebue sa fie DE VECI, legea nu e corecta (trebue sa am dreptul la cei 2...