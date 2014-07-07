Leacuri împotriva ţânţarilor

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Leacuri împotriva ţânţarilor

Ştire online publicată Luni, 07 Iulie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Cât sunt de enervanţi, o ştim cu toţii. Mai grav este însă că ţânţarii sunt purtători de boli şi declanşatori de alergii. De aceea, înainte să cumperi produse împotriva ţânţarilor, care conţin aşa-numitul DEET (Dietil meta toluamida), apelează la remedii naturiste, ce au un efect mai bun împotriva ţânţarilor. Potrivit baby.ro, cele mai multe dintre produsele împotriva ţânţarilor conţin Dietil meta toluamida (DEET), despre care cercetările arată că se absoarbe rapid în piele şi are o mulţime de efecte secundare  c sűť distruge celulele creierului, provoacă schimbări de comportament şi poate cauza interacţiuni medicamentoase grace. Substanţa mai are că efecte secundare mutaţii genetice şi afecţiuni ale sistemului nervos, fiind extrem de periculoasă dacă este folosită de către viitoarele mămici. Există însă câteva remedii naturale împotriva ţânţarilor care sunt chiar mai eficiente decât cele chimice. Următoarele uleiuri esenţiale te ajută să ţii ţânţarii departe:

Usturoiul ţine nu numai vampirii departe, ci şi ţânţarii. Allicinul pe care îl conţine usturioul este inamicul ţânţarilor, aşa că insectele stau departe de sursă de allicin, respectiv persoană care miroase a usturoi.

Lavanda are un parfum seducător şi este un bun remediu împotriva ţânţarilor. Uleiul esenţial de lavandă poate fi diluat în ulei de măsline, de caise sau de nuca de cocoş şi are un efect spectaculos şi asupra pielii.

Lemongrass. Dacă te afli într-un magazin naturist, cumpără ulei esenţial de lemongrass  ii. i miroase divin şi este o armă eficientă împotriva ţânţarilor.

Rozmarin. Bun pentru condimentarea fripturilor şi a cartofilor, rozmarinul este un repelent puternic împotriva ţânţarilor. Uleiul esenţial de rozmarin ţine ţânţarii departe timp de ore bune, atunci când este aplicat pe piele (diluat) sau folosit în lămpi şi lumânări parfumate.

Părerea ta contează !
46 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
iLJVfOORNUz
11 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
lHHxSPybAcWLbE

865MHz http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
fgvrkbQnMebl
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
wSUeTUkfVxBflwpHz

I can't get a dialling tone buy sildalis Simpson also had a chance at 63 until he made a bogey on the 16th hole of his round. U.S. Open champion Justin Rose shot 29 on the front nine. When the second round finally ended, 27 players remained under par Ă˘ÂÂ this on a course that is stubborn when it comes to par. In five previous majors at Oak Hill, only nine players have finished the tournament in red numbers. Jack Nicklaus did it twice.

3
znSAwGMfybTRu
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
IlmBDeWstF

Do you like it here? buy sildalis Finally, there came the announcement of a ‘proper competition test’. This, it turns out, will be included in the autumn statement and falls short of a being a full inquiry by the Competition Commission.

4
GIKWAGduvqMBWIEkNlj
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
HijhjpwdpiMzmwcgB

History buy diflucan Ă˘ÂÂAs far as ruling anything out, I havenĂ˘ÂÂt even, to be honest with you, thought about anything past today,Ă˘ÂÂ Anthony said on Saturday in Queens, where he was hosting a youth camp. Ă˘ÂÂMy mind is not even thinking about next season, next offseason right now. IĂ˘ÂÂm just trying to do what I do this offseason to get right, work out, train and get right and prepare myself for this season. When that time comes, IĂ˘ÂÂll deal with that.Ă˘ÂÂ

5
EfmtJCpBTFWkfjttW
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
LfiaMBTvZzpRdjBUB

I hate shopping buy sildalis MADRID/LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol is putting the brakes on the planned sale of a 30percent stake in Gas Natural Fenosa, sources said onMonday, facing the need to offer a steep discount to attractbuyers.

6
FtPTKEMvssMkS
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
qKrYYUPrEI

Could I order a new chequebook, please? generic diflucan News Corp has been ramping up its sports digital portfolio as a way to broaden its audience and entice readership. The company said earlier this year it bought the rights to show online clips from English Premier League games to drive subscriptions to its British newspapers including The Sun and The Times of London.

7
GxgsZpmRLpYEsLbEsRr
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
bkvNwVloQj

What's the exchange rate for euros? methotrexate misoprostol "There is currently no established system for ensuring that assessments of security at high-threat and other posts benefit from inputs from all available diplomatic and intelligence sources," according to the report by the State Department's Office of the Inspector General.

8
GhRnNWUySugFpLQeGL
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
YyfsKycNKCsBn

There's a three month trial period cytotec misoprostol 200mcg Although local officials have attempted to play down speculation the killing was motivated by ethnic friction, residents took to the streets to call for the expulsion of all unregistered and unemployed Chechens in the city of 40,000 located in the Saratov region.

9
HXOKmsDIXukXGRjd
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
BZjKbKKyVdyBcsyQ

Where do you study? misoprostol cytotec Gray drew high praise not just for his stuff Ă˘ÂÂ a fastball up to 96 mph that mostly stayed in the corners, and a classic 12-to-6 curveball Ă˘ÂÂ but also for his poise in a pressure-packed game in front of a sellout crowd of 48,292.

10
cQnEXkNOpOlLEzqR
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
fomyDiVItX

Other amount albendazole 200 mg tablets generic PBS will present one of television's many 50th-anniversary documentaries, Tuesday night at 9, and Ladner is one of the participants, witnesses and experts who will talk about what it meant and why it should not be forgotten.

46 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16226 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15996 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10937 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3886 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 3056 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1176 secunde