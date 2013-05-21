De ce nu pot clienţii Enel să transmită indexul telefonic

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Accident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlpAccident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlp

Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 27 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Mai multe ştiri online:
Panică printre abonaţii Enel

De ce nu pot clienţii Enel să transmită indexul telefonic

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 21 Mai 2013. Autor: Florica ZDRU
Foarte mulţi cititori au intrat în panică după ce, zile de-a rândul, nu au reuşit să transmită prin telefon indexul consumului de curent electric, temându-se că vor plăti penalităţi.

Enel confirmă situaţia şi precizează că s-a ajuns în acest punct din cauza unor lucrări ample, demarate încă din iarnă, a căror finalizare este estimată în jurul datei de 15 iunie a.c.

De când a fost lansat serviciul Telecitire, covârşitoarea majoritate a clienţilor casnici optează pentru modalitatea de calcul a facturii la energie electrică prin comunicarea indexului la numărul de telefon gratuit 0800 07 08 09. Pe de altă parte, Enel îşi asigură clienţii că, folosind acest serviciu, facturile vor conţine întotdeauna sumele corespunzătoare consumului real de energie electrică. Oamenii s-au plâns ziarului nostru însă din cauză că, în ultima vreme, nu mai reuşesc să facă această operaţiune. Dacă, totuşi, li se răspunde, apelul lor… se pierde imediat pe drum sau, în cel mai fericit caz, după apeluri repetate, robotul îi avertizează să renunţe, pentru că se fac lucrări în sistem. Alţi clienţi Enel reclamă că telefonul sună ocupat îndelung, ceea ce i-a adus pur şi simplu la disperare: „Cum avem şi noi un serviciu bun, cum trebuie să se întâmple ceva să-l dea peste cap. Dacă n-ar fi vorba de o factură atât de importantă, aş lăsa-o moartă şi eu, aşa cum ne-a lăsat baltă şi Enel! Dar tot noi o să plătim penalităţi! E corect?” (Rodica Mirea).

„Am căpiat de câte ori am format numărul 0800 07 08 09. Sună non-stop ocupat! S-a desfiinţat cumva acest serviciu ca să ne ia penalităţi?” (Mioara Leandru).

„După ce mi-am terminat nervii câteva zile tot sunând la Enel, ca să dau indexul, până la urmă, robotul şi-a făcut curaj şi, după ce m-a asigurat că sunt bine venit la Enel… ştiţi placa, m-a anunţat că se fac lucrări. Care e situaţia şi ce trebuie să facem ca să nu plătim tot noi penalităţi?” (Dana Frunză).

Lucrări ample, dermarate în iarnă

Potrivit purtătorului de cuvânt al Enel Distribuţie Dobrogea, Jo-hanna Scântee, cauza imposibilităţii preluării telefonice de la populaţie a indexului de consum o constituie lucrările ample din sistem în curs de desfăşurare. Scopul acestora vizează tocmai îmbunătăţirea serviciilor de pre-luare a indexurilor, dar şi a infor-maţiilor de la clienţi prin sistemul informatic şi de telecomunicaţii.

Două variante la dispoziţia clienţilor

Metoda online. Clienţii n-ar trebui să-şi facă griji din cauza nepreluării apelului telefonic, întrucât Enel are la dispoziţia lor două variante. Prima se referă la posibilitatea abonaţilor de a-şi face un cont pe myEnel, pe site-ul Enel.ro, cu introducerea codului de identificare client. Astfel, fiecare abonat va putea accesa baza de date şi va putea să vizualizeze tot consumul, inclusiv facturile emise. Evident, va primi tot pe email şi factura, dar şi avertizarea privind data scandentă şi momentul când trebuie să transmită indexul.

Factură emisă din oficiu. A doua variantă constă în aceea că abonaţii care nu-şi vor face un cont online, vor primi, din oficiu, facturi de la Enel, care, pe baza consumurilor anterioare, va stabili un consum mediu pentru fiecare client, urmând ca ulterior consumurile să se regleze.

Fără penalităţi

Fiind vorba despre lucrări de anvergură, ni s-a transmis ca dată estimativă de finalizare 15 iunie a.c. Totuşi, Enel susţine că şi în această perioadă, norocoşii pot transmite prin telefon indexul de consum, întrucât lucrările nu se fac non-stop. Dar dacă abonaţii nu au timp sau răbdare să-şi încerce norocul la telefon, chiar dacă nu transmit consumul online, nu se vor trezi cu penalităţi, atâta vreme cât vor primi acea factură cu consumul mediu prin grija Enel.

Lucrările cu pricina au început în iarnă, iar scopul acestora este de a asigura servicii mai eficiente, mai prompte, mai complete clienţilor, inclusiv pentru reducerea timpului de aşteptare. De asemenea, clienţii vor avea posibilitatea să solicite o paletă mult mai largă de informaţii privind serviciile şi condiţiile oferite de Enel.

Cât costă divorţul la notar şi când nu este posibil
Cât costă şi unde se face analiza apei din fântână
Cum poţi vinde DREPTUL LA MOŞTENIRE şi să eviţi un scandal în familie
Părerea ta contează !
29 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. 
1
admirator
21 mai 2013
+7 : -4
pai la ei

degeaba te duci, caci nu poti plati fara factura. stai ore intregi la coda degeaba... mai mult, factura o trimit prin posta, fara nici o dovada; oricadn ti se poate "rataci" si nimeni nu e de vina. ei au "trimis" factura, e vina ta ca nu platesti la timp... Sistemul trebuie regandit, pentru a da si cetateanului macar o garantie de functionare corecta si o proba in caz de ceva...

2
anti gunoaie si mizerie din centrul orasului,peninsula si cam in toate cartierele orasului
21 mai 2013
+5 : -2
preaiubitului si stimatului tovaras primar

Primariile din marile orase ale tarii au alocat sume foarte mari pentru programe de prinderea, transportul si gestionarea populatiei canine insa rezultatele sunt departe de a fi satisfacatoare.

3
athos
21 mai 2013
+7 : -4
ENEL

SA SE RENUNTE LA SISTEMUL DE CITIRE SI PLATA LA DOUA LUNI.GANDITI-VA LA AMARATII DE PENSIONARI,SOMERI SI CEI DEFAVORIZATI DE SOARTA OFERITA DE FOSTI,ACTUALI SI VIITORI LINGATORI DE FUNDURI PTR.VOTURI.INCETATI CU PLATA LA DOUA LUNI!

4
Nicu Petre
21 mai 2013
+7 : -4
PENSIONAR

SINGURA SOLUȚIE ESTE INFIINȚAREA A 7-8 CASIERII,PE CARTIERE SI OAMENII ALEG UNDE SI SE DUC SA PLATEASCA.EU PENSIONAR,BOLNAV,AM FOST DE TRE ORI SI AM STAT LA COADA LA ENEL SI TOT NU AM REZOLVAT PROBLEMA. SOLUTIILE D-NEI SCANTEE NU SUNT BUNE,auzi cont la ENEL,păi câți au calculatoare? SAU CONSUM DIN OFICIU- PAI EU SUNT DE DOUA LUNI IN SPITAL,CONSUMUL ESTE ZERO. FAC APEL LA CONSTANTENI SA NU PLATIM LA ENEL ,ESTE O BATAIE DE JOC SĂ-I ROGI CU BANI .INTRERUPERILE DE CURENT SUNT DIN 2 IN 2 ZILE,NE ARDE APARATELE -auziți d-na Scântee? INFIINȚATI CASIERII UNDE SĂ PLĂTIM .

5
voi nu intelegeti
23 mai 2013
+3 : -2
doamna Scântee

Doamna Scântee e doar "purtator de cuvant"! Adica nu are rol decizional! Si ghici ce? Nici managerii aia mari nu au prea multe optiuni, aia fac ce le dicteaza actionarii italieni! Cum italienii sunt rasisti... o sa tot fie intreruperi si probleme; cei ce-si permit isi iau case si panouri solare si mue Enel!

6
29 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. 

