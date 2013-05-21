De ce nu pot clienţii Enel să transmită indexul telefonic

4

PENSIONAR

SINGURA SOLUȚIE ESTE INFIINȚAREA A 7-8 CASIERII,PE CARTIERE SI OAMENII ALEG UNDE SI SE DUC SA PLATEASCA.EU PENSIONAR,BOLNAV,AM FOST DE TRE ORI SI AM STAT LA COADA LA ENEL SI TOT NU AM REZOLVAT PROBLEMA. SOLUTIILE D-NEI SCANTEE NU SUNT BUNE,auzi cont la ENEL,păi câți au calculatoare? SAU CONSUM DIN OFICIU- PAI EU SUNT DE DOUA LUNI IN SPITAL,CONSUMUL ESTE ZERO. FAC APEL LA CONSTANTENI SA NU PLATIM LA ENEL ,ESTE O BATAIE DE JOC SĂ-I ROGI CU BANI .INTRERUPERILE DE CURENT SUNT DIN 2 IN 2 ZILE,NE ARDE APARATELE -auziți d-na Scântee? INFIINȚATI CASIERII UNDE SĂ PLĂTIM .