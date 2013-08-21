Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

De ce a ajuns Piaţa Tomis III o saună

Miercuri, 21 August 2013
Cu toate că este bine aprovizionată cu produse de sezon, oamenii se plâng că, vara, a face cumpărături din Piaţa Tomis III este un adevărat supliciu. Totul, din cauză că temperatura în interiorul halei dă în clocot: „Zici că eşti în saună!”. Potrivit Direcţiei Pieţe, Târguri şi Oboare Constanţa, bani de alte investiţii nu sunt, însă nici măcar mijloacele de ventilaţie existente nu sunt valorificate.

Problema este că de căldura insuportabilă din hala Tomis III se plâng nu numai clienţii, ci şi pieţarii, care se văd obligaţi să suporte 14 ore pe zi, cât este programul de funcţionare, tem-peraturi foarte ridicate. În plus, în asemenea condiţii, şi marfa are de suferit. Aşa că, vara, cea mai mare piaţă acoperită a Constanţei devine o arenă a confruntărilor dintre o parte a pieţarilor, care ar da orice pentru ca ventilatoarele cu care este dotată hala să funcţioneze şi comercianţii care, având tarabele situate chiar sub imensele ventilatoare, solicită administraţiei pieţei oprirea aces-tora: „Nu ştiu ce să spun, e greu şi cu ventilatoarele alea mari să-ţi vâjâie creierii toată ziua, dar nici pe căldura asta nu se poate! Din vânzările astea trăim, unde să mergem? Eu nu mă pricep, dar cred că e greşită ventilaţia, trebuie să facă altceva să circule aerul, că ne topim aici, cu marfă cu

tot!” - ne-a spus una dintre vân-zătoare. „Mă întreb de ce s-au pus atâtea ventilatoare în piaţă, dacă tot nu funcţionează? Că tot din banii noştri s-au pus! Poate vor să facă economie! Dar pe cine interesează că dacă facem infarct în piaţă, unii spun că astea sunt fiţe! Înţelegem şi noi că vara e cald, dar nici să ne fiarbă ăştia în suc propriu!” - şi-a vărsat năduful o clientă în vârstă de 57 de ani. „La cât ne costă o tarabă şi ce de taxe plătim la stat, ar trebui să bage aer condiţionat aici, ca în străinătate! Au fost zile când am închis taraba, n-am mai rezistat, am probleme cu inima!” - ne-a spus un alt comerciant. Lista nemulţumirilor este lungă, însă ne oprim aici, cu precizarea că majoritatea clienţilor regretă că sunt obligaţi să ocolească o piaţă spaţioasă, bine aprovizionată şi să-şi facă obişnuitele cumpărături din locuri neautorizate.

„Am băgat o grămadă de bani aici!“

Contactat de ziarul nostru, Ion Ciobanu, şef serviciu adminis-trativ în cadrul Direcţiei Pieţe, Târguri şi Oboare Constanţa,

ne-a spus că exact din motivele invocate mai sus, în urmă cu doi ani, s-au făcut mari cheltuieli pentru îmbunătăţirea sistemului de ventilaţie. Atunci, tot acoperişul a fost căptuşit cu vată de sticlă şi, în plus, au fost montate cinci ventilatoare de mare putere: „Din 2011 şi până în prezent, temperatura din interiorul halei este mai mică cu cinci grade faţă de cea de afară, iar iarna, cu plus cinci grade faţă de cât era la momentul intervenţiei. Eu vorbesc tot timpul cu oamenii, chiar recent i-am schimbat pe administratori”.

„E loc de mai bine!“

Apoi, reprezentantul Direcţiei Pieţelor a ţinut să precizeze că, momentan, nu sunt bani pentru niciun fel de investiţie în această piaţă, dar va încerca să recurgă la o soluţie de compromis: „O să încercăm să deschidem nişte geamuri pe acoperiş, mai exact, nişte ferestre de vizitare. Este însă foarte greu de urcat pe acoperiş să le închizi când plouă, apoi să le deschizi şi nici nu suntem convinşi că se face o mai bună circulaţie a aerului!”.

Ventilatoarele, mărul discordiei

Cât priveşte cele cinci ventilatoare de mare putere cu care a fost dotată piaţa acum doi ani, pieţarii care au tarabele sub ele nu le suportă, aşa că dacă cineva îndrăzneşte să le pornească, îi cer administratorului să le închidă. Pe de altă parte, cei din zonele neafectate de curenţi vor ca acestea să funcţioneze măcar din când în când, să mai circule aerul: „Aşa apar discuţii, unii vor, alţii nu vor, se mai ceartă între ei! Eu vă promit că o să trec şi mai des pe acolo, să iau pulsul, deşi o fac periodic”.

Cât priveşte restricţiile privind funcţionarea ventilatoarelor, din punct de vedere al administraţiei, Ion Ciobanu a precizat că acestea pot să meargă non-stop, în cele 14 ore cât durează programul pieţei: „Administratorul le închide doar când i se cere, din cauza curentului… fiind de mare putere, produc curenţi de aer” – a conchis Ion Ciobanu.

Având în vedere că se anunţă în continuare temperaturi ridicate, rămâne de văzut dacă se vor găsi soluţii agreate de toată lumea.

39 comentarii. 
1
sam
21 august 2013
da da

Solutia poolii....n-ati auzit o sa treaca si o sa ia pulsul...

2
Traian
21 august 2013
+3
Mizerie si evaziune fiscala

Piata din Tomis III,este renumita prin mizerie si evaziune fiscala.De ce ii platim pe cei de la Garda Financiara si respectiv pe inspectorii de la primarie???

3
Traian Basescul
21 august 2013
+2
Evaziune si palinca falsificata

Evaziunea ca evaziunea, dar...palinca aflata la vanzare este un produs al mortii, cine bea moare sigur, lent si fara probleme, pentru ca Directia de Sanatate Publica ,Directia Sanitara Veterina ra, Oficiul pentru Protectia Consumatorului- NU SE IMPLICA. Luati probele de pe mesele producatorilor de alcool si faceti analizele lor, orbiti pe loc, in prima faza si muriti de ciroza in faza a II-a !!!

4
soase
21 august 2013
OK

TARA POLIIIIIIIIIIII

5
