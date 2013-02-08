Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Cum să eviţi formarea ridurilor

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 Februarie 2013. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Zâmbeşte, zâmbeşte, zâmbeşte! Se ştie că zâmbetul este un factor deosebit de important pentru profilaxia apariţiei ridurilor de expresie, iar încruntarea aduce după sine contracţia muşchilor pielii care, prin repetiţie, vor genera ridurile de expresie. Utilizarea mijloacelor de protecţie fizică (pălării, eşarfe, haine adecvate anotimpului şi gradului de insolaţie sunt de mare folos. La acestea se adaugă utilizarea factorilor de protecţie fizică şi chimică conţinuţi în cremele ecran solar. Dacă în urmă cu câteva decenii se spunea că gradul de civilizaţie al unei societăţi poate fi măsurat şi după cantitatea de detergenţi şi şampoane utilizate, astăzi, putem parafraza, spunând că acest grad de civilizaţie este dependent şi de cantitatea şi calitatea cremelor de protecţie solară utilizate. Îngrijirea adecvată din punct de vedere cosmetic este de mare importanţă şi ar reprezenta următorul pas în cadrul preocupărilor legate de riduri. 

Foloseşte cremele de care tenul are nevoie. Dimineaţa, este bine să se folosească o cremă hidratantă şi emolientă pentru ten normal/uscat/sensibil, aplicată  după curăţarea prealabilă a tenului cu o emulsie demachiantă pentru ten normal/ uscat/sensibil  şi tonifierea cu o loţiune tonică de asemenea adecvată tipului de ten. Seara, se impune aplicarea unei creme de noapte sau a unei creme antirid/antiîmbătrânire cutanată. Aceasta se va aplica doar după curăţarea cu emulsia demachiantă şi tonifierea cu loţiunea tonică adecvată tipului de ten. Cremele de gomaj blând utilizate din două în două zile sau cremele de gomaj profund, aplicate o dată sau de două ori pe săptămână, reprezintă unul dintre micile mari secrete ale îngrijirii adecvate ale unui ten pe care dorim să-l protejăm de apariţia prematură a ridurilor. Cât priveşte tehnicile sofisticate de luptă împotriva ridurilor, tehnici la limita manevrelor chirurgicale (liftinguri), acestea constau în implantarea de fire de polen sau aur cu scopul de a remodela, susţine tenul şi şterge ridurile. Dincolo de aceste recomandări, esenţială în profilaxia şi tratamentul ridurilor nu sunt neapărat produsele cosmetice de firmă, foarte scumpe, ci acelea care se potrivesc cu adevărat tipului de ten. 

