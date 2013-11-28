Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 23 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Cum îşi fură locatarii singuri căciula, economisind „exagerat“ căldura

Ştire online publicată Joi, 28 Noiembrie 2013. Autor: Florica ZDRU
În ţările Uniunii Europene, în imobilele unde alimentarea cu energie termică se face pe verticală, ca şi la noi, se folosesc repartitoare de costuri cu robineţi termostataţi. Numai că, la noi, acestea continuă să fie controversate şi din cauza folosirii incorecte.

Printre motivele care fac din repartitoare „un măr al discordiei” se numără economiile insignifiante faţă de perioada când caloriferele nu erau dotate cu astfel de dispozitive, dar şi faptul că blocul nu se mai încălzeşte uniform şi astfel apar igrasia şi mucegaiul. De asemenea, alţii se plâng că, de dragul unor „economii exagerate”, cei care au făcut cel mai intens loby pentru montarea repartitoarelor folosesc, drept sursă de căldură, aragazul. „Aşa se încarcă facturile tuturor şi, mai rău, se degradează blocul. Se ţin caloriferele închise şi apare igrasia. Oamenii ăştia nu ţin cont nici măcar că în apartamenele lor, neîncălzite, apare cea mai mare igrasie. Uite aşa am ajuns să ne furăm singuri căciula şi, făcând economii pe o parte, pierdem mai mult. Eu sunt pentru repartitoare, dar nu să fie închise total caloriferele, în tot apartamentul, că aşa ne facem mai mult rău, plus că mai dăm bani şi pe medicamente. Mie mi-a spus un doctor că de la frig vin foarte multe boli”. (Eliza Nache).

Avertismentul FAPR

Că acest obicei se practică la nivelul întregii ţări, ne-a confirmat şi preşedintele Uniunii Asociaţiilor de Proprietari Constanţa, Marcel Dragu. Din această cauză, reprezentanţii Federaţiei Asociaţiilor de Proprietari din România, organizaţie neguvernamentală care reprezintă la nivel naţional interesele asocia-ţiilor de proprietari, semnalează, la rândul lor, probleme similare cauzate de încălzirea de la aragaz în blocurile cu repartitoare sau închiderea completă a căldurii.

Sfatul specialiştilor

Dacă sunt folosite aşa cum prevăd instrucţiunile, repartitoa-rele pot aduce serioase economii în buzunarele locatarilor, este de părere şi ing. Mihai Deleanu: „Să ne înţelegem, sunt pro-reparti-toare, am şi eu acasă, însă vecinii mei au înţeles că, din cauza încălzirii parţiale şi neuniforme a apartamentelor şi a blocului, în întregul lui, nu se poate asigura o temperatură permanentă de minim 18 grade Celsius, necesară conservării clădirii pe timp de iarnă. Or, renunţând total la căldură şi folosind aragazul, mai devreme sau mai târziu, oricât ar fi blocul de izolat, tot apar mucegai şi igrasie, cel puţin pe la îmbinări şi la structura de rezistenţă, lucruri nu doar foarte costisitor de repa-rat, ci şi extrem de greu”.

Oricâtă înţelegere ar avea faţă de cei cu venituri mici, care preferă să sufere de frig, decât să aibă datorii la întreţinere, pentru a nu se ajunge în situaţia de a-şi fura singuri căciula, specialistul precizează că este obligatorie respectarea unor minime reguli de folosire a repartitoarelor. Ca, de exemplu, în camerele nefolosite, setările repartitorului să asigure o temperatură minimă, iar în camerele folosite, robinetul trebuie setat să închidă caloriferul la temperatura optimă de confort. Cu cât temperatura din casă este mai mare, cu atât camera va pierde mai mult în exterior din căldura înregistrată de repartitor. Având în vedere că vre-mea s-a răcit drastic, chiar şi cei care vizează economii drastice, la plecarea de acasă, ar trebui să lase robinetul deschis măcar într-o ca-meră. La fel de important este să existe spaţiu sub calorifer, pentru a intra aerul rece, spre a fi încălzit şi, în niciun caz să nu se usuce rufe pe calorifer. Procedând astfel, eficienţa repartitoarelor va aduce economii serioase beneficiarilor.

Risc de boli

Din păcate, degradarea clădirilor nu este singura consecinţă a încălzirii insuficiente sau a folosirii argazului. Potrivit dr. Anca Sima, această practică poate dăuna şi sănătăţii, oamenii riscând să răcească în mod constant, dar să contacteze şi alte boli, precum astmul, bronşita, diverse afecţiuni pulmonare. Tocmai de aceea se recomandă a se locui într-un spaţiu cu temperatură optimă, de circa 22 de grade. Pe de altă parte, nici prea multă căldură nu aduce beneficii organismului.

Aşa stând lucrurile, merită renunţat complet la căldură? 

1
Geo
28 noiembrie 2013
+6 : -3
Partial adevarat

Repartitorul merge la noi doar în primul an, până se prinde romanul cum merge treaba. Cei care nu locuiesc în apartament țin caloriferele închise, iar cele de la bai și bucătării nu vor fi folosite aproape de nimeni. Astfel ajunge sa se dezechilibreze hidraulic instalația. Nu mai spun ca unii locatari au ajuns sa desfacă sigiliul de la repartitor și sa deconecteze bateria. In acest fel repartitorul rămâne setat la ultimul index. El apare la asociație cu consum zero dar se încălzește pe banii celorlalți. Cei ce au gaze, în Constanta, în majoritatea lor și-au montat și centrale. Aceștia au investit sa aiva căldură pentru ca s-au saturat sa plătească frigul din casa. Tot cei cu centrala sunt jecmăniți pentru ca pe lângă faptul ca încălzesc indirect și apartamentele vecine care fac economie având repartitoare, mai sunt puși sa plătească și părțile comune care sunt ,,umflate" de firmele de repartitoare pentru a micșora valoarea punctului. Totul este o minciuna.

2
stroe
28 noiembrie 2013
+2 : -2
nefericitii cu repartitoare

Nu este de la exploatarea incorecta hotii se incalzesc bine si declara un consum mic sau deloc acolo unde este autocitire.daca nu se rezolva cu baitii. deci treceti pe gaze.

3
Mihai
28 noiembrie 2013
+5 : -2
Radet este in afara legii!

STIMATA REDACTIE, SE PARE CA RADET NU SE SUPUNE LEGILOR ROMANIEI SI DECIZIILOR INALTEI CURTE DE JUSTITIE SI CASATIE ROMANIA. ASTFEL, IN ACTIUNEA DE CONTENCIOS ADMINISTRATIV, ART. 249 din Ordin ANRSC 91/2007 “Deconectarile totale individuale nu se pot executa in acele condominii in care nu s-au produs deconectari anterioare” a fost ANULAT DEFINITIV si IREVOCABIL in urma Hotararii 18/23.01.2013 in Dosar 1389/36/2012 si admite excepţia de nelegalitate a art.249 din Ordin nr.91/2007, constată nelegalitatea art.249 din Ordinul nr.91/2007. (jud.AG)- IP si pe ICCJ: Decizia 6351/25.09.2013 RADET A REFUZAT DEBRANSARILE MIILOR DE CONSTANTENI POSTERIOR, DECIZIEI ICCJ EFECTUAND UN ABUZ. PE DATA DE 01.10.2013, ERAU DEPUSE LA RADET CIRCA 800 DE DOSARE PENTRU DEBRANSARE, LA CARE RADET A EMIS AVIZ NEFAVORABIL PE DATA DE 02.10.2013 LA ABSOLUT TOATE CERERILE, INVOCAND ART 249, NERESPECTAND DECIZIA ICCJ. pAI DACA CU 5-6 ZILE INAINTE SE CONSTATA NELEGALITATEA ART. 249, ATUNCI DE CE RADET DA AVIZ NEFAVORABIL INVOCAND ACELASI ARTICOL? MA INTREB CA DACA O INSTITUTIE DE TALIA RADET NU RESPECTA LEGEA, DE CE NOI TREBUIE SA MAI RESPECTAM REGULILE IMPUSE DE ACEASTA INSTITUTIE? AR TREBUI SA SE SESIZEZE PROCURATURA, PRIMARIA SI CELELALTE FORURI DESPRE ACEST ABUZ, PE CARE IL VAD TRANSFORMANDU-SE PE ZI CE TRECE IN ALTCEVA MAI RAU.

4
Citizen
2 decembrie 2013
+5 : -2
RADET nu este o institutie ci un agent comercial...

In precedentul comentariu redacta de dl Mihai, RADET este numit institutie, gresit, RADET este un serviciu public de distributie utilitati, in speta apa calda menajera si agent termic de incalzire, dar nu poate emite, reguli, legi sau sa sanctioneze proprietarii de apartamente, acesta neavand nici un drept de proprietate asupra imobilelor detinute de locatari in baza actelor de proprietate. La fel ca si alti distribuitori de utilitati, gen> cablu Tv, telefon, elctricitate, sau gaze RADET trebuie sa se supun a voii cetaeanului. Epoca Iliescu si perioada monopolurilor impuse s-a sfarsit, doar o chestiune de timp va fi pana se vor reglementa toate aceate abuzuri legislative impuse in favoarea RADET si detrimentul cetateanului.

5
Vasile
4 decembrie 2013
+3 : -2
Repartitoarele in UE

Imi place ca se face inca, o nemeritata publicitate acestor aparate de furat care nu mai sunt folosite de cativa ani in alta tara europeana din Vest.In Germania sunt ilegale dar la noi mai au unele srl-uri pe stoc si trebuie sa gaseasca fraieri sa le vanda. Refuz sa cred ca in redactie nu aveti pe cineva priceput macar sa caute pe internet adevarul despre repartitoarele astea si nu sa cereti parerea "avizata" a inginerului Mihai Deleanu, implicat in matrapazlac.

6
andra
29 decembrie 2013
+4 : -2
vorbarie goala, esenta zero

toata ziua UE in sus, UE incolo, UE pe dincolo, toate le comparam cu UE, totul se "impune" din UE, numai salariile nu se alineaza la standarde UE !!! Asta-i adevarata buba, daca ar fi salarii si pensii pe masura fiecare si-ar vedea de patratica lui. Pana atunci, de ani de zile, demagogie si pilareala multa, galagioasa si fara rost ... iarna de iarna fara a se rezolva nimic.

7
Gabi
5 martie 2014
+2 : -1
Logica simpla

De parca bietii oameni opresc caloriferele ca vor ei cu tot dinadinsul sa stea in frig si sa umple apartamentele de mucegai! Pretul urias al gigacaloriei, de altfel cea mai scumpa din tara si saracia in care se zbat, asta ii obliga! Repartitoarele sunt o alta hotie romaneasca cu o miza de multe zeci de milioane de euro din care castiga anumite firme bine conectate politic. Este treaba fiecaruia ce temperatură are în casă, când îsi închide sau îsi deschide caloriferele şi cât vrea sau nu să plăteasca hotilor de la RADET pastoriti de Mazare hotul hotilor, mincinosul mincinosilor..

8
