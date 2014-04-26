Ce să urmăreşti când cumperi un teren

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduceVeste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 27 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Ce să urmăreşti când cumperi un teren

Sâmbătă, 26 Aprilie 2014.
„De vreo doi ani caut un loc de casă care să-mi placă. Am găsit un teren, dar, ghinionul meu, are, pe stânga, doi nuci mari. Proprietarul a recunoscut că nucii fac prea multă umbră, dar nu a primit aprobare ca să-i taie. Eu cred că nu vrea el să-i taie, nu văd cine s-ar împotrivi la aşa ceva! Eu, ca vecin, pot să cer să se taie acei pomi?” – este dilema unui cititor.

Cei aflaţi în asemenea situaţii ar trebui să se informeze la mo-dul cel mai serios, înainte de a cumpăra un teren care le va aduce, ani de zile, multe ne-cazuri, este de părere un cunoscut expert imobiliar, care a insistat să-i păstrăm anonimatul: „Nu mă dau eu mare, dar ştiu că dacă încerci să păcăleşti clientul doar pentru acel comision, pe parcurs, se va afla şi vei pierde mult!”. Ca o persoană care îşi câştigă existenţa din tranzacţii imobiliare, bărbatul  ne-a spus că întotdeauna i-a plăcut să fie sincer cu clienţii săi, iar această sinceritate l-a ajutat să reziste, atitudine pe care o recomandă şi altora, din cauza cărora suferă întreaga branşă.

Cât priveşte problema ridicată de cititorul nostru, dacă lumina va fi obturată la modul serios, viitoarea locuinţă nu va putea primi suficientă lumină naturală. Pentru a evita acest lucru, orice client trebuie să se asigure înainte de a cumpăra terenul dacă lucrurile nu pot fi îmbunătăţite pe viitor, astfel încât viitoarea locuinţă să-i asigure confortul dorit. 

Referitor la tăierea pomilor, într-adevăr, este nevoie de autorizaţie de la primărie, nucii având un regim cu totul special. Însă, cel care trebuie să ceară tăierea nucilor la primăria de care aparţine terenul este proprietarul. Aşadar, expertul recomandă rezol-varea acestei probleme înainte de cumpărarea terenului,  prin negociere cu proprietarul. 

