Workforce shortage in Romania downs infrastructure development, government prodded to find solutions

Romania does not afford to postpone major investments for which it needs good infrastructure, however the lack of workforce in the background of massive emigration makes it difficult to develop the infrastructure, member of the European Parliament, Daniel Daianu said. Daniel Daianu took part in a workshop on Romania's economy after entering the European Union, organized in Brussels and broadcast by The Money Channel. Mariana Gheorghe, GM of Romania's biggest oil company Petrom, also stressed the country is facing a workforce shortage but the private sector has solutions to deal with it, she added. For example, she mentioned Petrom and Erste's partnership programs with universities. “We could witness the return of workforce from abroad because salaries are rising. We must find ways to keep talents home,” Gheorghe said. Daianu deems the government as well as foreign governments should find solutions to start international programs. “Local investments are not sufficient. People don't move fast enough from areas which overflow to areas in the gap because salary differences are huge.” Elena Flores-Gual, Director in the European Commission’s Economic and Financial Affairs, said Romania needs to accelerate education and learn from other countries which recouped the workforce shortage. Romania faces bigger challenges and authorities should change policies just as fast as the private sector does, Gual added. NewsIn