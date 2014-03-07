Virus cibernetic de spionaj atribuit Rusiei vizează reţele guvernamentale ale ţărilor NATO

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Virus cibernetic de spionaj atribuit Rusiei vizează reţele guvernamentale ale ţărilor NATO

Un program de spionaj informatic pe care specialiştii îl consideră opera serviciilor secrete ruse vizează reţelele guvernamentale ale statelor membre ale Alianţei Nord-Atlantice, oficiali de la Bucureşti anunţând că România nu a fost afectată direct de acest virus, relatează agenţia Reuters, citată de Mediafax.ro.Sute de computere guvernamentale din ţări europene şi din Statele Unite au fost afectate de virusul cibernetic Turla, despre care experţii cred că este opera Guvernului Rusiei."Este vorba de un virus informatic sofisticat (...) care are vizează obiective guvernamentale occidentale. Poartă toate caracteristicile Rusiei", explică Jim Lewis, expert la Centrul pentru Studii Strategice şi Internaţionale de la Washington.Serviciul Federal rus de Securitate (FSB) a refuzat să comenteze informaţiile. În mod similar au procedat Pentagonul şi Departamentul american pentru Securitatea Internă.Virusul cibernetic este monitorizat de serviciile de spionaj de câţiva ani, iar compania de profil Symantec estimează că aproximativ 1.000 de reţele au fost accesate de acest soft de spionaj.Surse guvernamentale din România, Cehia, Estonia şi Polonia au anunţat că nu au fost afectate direct de acest virus informatic. Alte state membre NATO au refuzat să comenteze informaţiile.

