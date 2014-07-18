Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016

Ultimul mesaj despre avionul doborât, înainte să decoleze: "În caz că avionul dispare..."

Vineri, 18 Iulie 2014.
După ce avionul Malaysia Airlines MH 17 a fost confirmat ca doborât în estul Ucrainei, încep să apară poveştile dramatice ale acestui moment. Un pasager şi-a anticipat propria moarte la plecarea din Amsterdam, scrie Adevărul.ro.

Olandezul Cor Pan s-a urcat la bordul avionului Boeing 777. În timp ce aştepta să se urce în avion, el a postat o imagine cu avionul şi a scris “În caz că dispare, să-l vedeţi măcar acum”. La câteva ore după ce a plecat de la Schiphol Amsterdam, avionul era doborât deasupra Ucrainei, la graniţa cu Rusia. Cor Pan era la bordul avionului cu iubita sa, Neeltje Tol.

1
