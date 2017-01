U.S. ambassador prods Romanians studying abroad to return home and help country carry out reforms

Romania needs back the youth that went abroad to study to become a model of justice and transparency, U.S. ambassador to Romania Nicholas Taubman told Romanian students in New York. The official is promoting business opportunities to Romania in the U.S. Taubman noted Romania cannot complete the transition from a former communist country and the justice reform without the help of its youth studying abroad. The U.S. ambassador emphasized Romania made huge progress in several key areas, yet the transition from communism is not complete as major things still have to be done. He told Romanian students their country now offers attractive employment opportunities as multinational companies are providing top management positions. The U.S. embassy is taking part in an initiative belonging to the Romanian government carrying out a summer program which offers Romanian students abroad the chance to work in a multinational company operating in Romania. Taubman said a pilot version of this program will be tested in the months to come. The project will start with a jobs fair which will be held in early May, according to the U.S. official. The official in early July 2007 said people are coming into the country for jobs and are less tempted to leave due to rising living standards. Nevertheless, Taubman warned over excessive economic growth which may lead to inflationary pressures. Taubman was confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Romania on October 28, 2005 and sworn into office by Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on November 29. He presented his credentials to President Basescu on December 5, 2005, according to the web page of the U.S. to Romania. NewsIn