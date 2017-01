Trading suspended on the Bucharest Stock Exchange after stocks sank

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 08 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Transactions on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) were stopped at 11:08 a.m. Romania's hour in order to preserve the market integrity, after steep falls in today's opening session. The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE dropped 9.25 percent and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus financial companies plunged 10.68 percent. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs slumped 14.64 percent and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna plummeted 10.60 percent. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies on the stock market lost 11.05 percent and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on the bourse fell 10.26 percent. Bourses worldwide also posted significant drops, in the context of the international market turmoil. NewsIn