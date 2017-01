The value of Romania’s direct marketing industry to advance 22% y/y in 2008, official says

Ştire online publicată Luni, 12 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s direct marketing industry will this year advance 22 percent against 2007, to 25 million euros, the head of the Romanian Association of Direct Marketing (ARMD), Serban Goran said. The official said one of the problems this industry is facing refers to postal tariffs. Goran noted the Romanian Post doubled tariffs in the last two years and companies invested less in creativity to cover the costs. “The clients of the marketing agencies were scared of these costs, covering more than 40 percent of the cost with a direct marketing campaign, and focused on other communication channels such as the online or SMS areas,” Goran said. Direct marketing refers to the promotion of products and services by using the traditional and electronic postal services. ARMD has more than 40 members, including direct marketing agencies, clients and suppliers of postal services. NewsIn