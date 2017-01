The SIFs dive 1.65% in the Bucharest Stock Exchange opening session; European stocks fall

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 21 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s investment companies (SIFs) dived at an average 1.65 percent in the opening session of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) within a market which posted losses; European shares dropped. Opening deals reached 2.83 million lei (779,415 euros), down 45 percent against yesterday’s session, when they stood at 5.14 million lei (1.41 million euros). The U.S. based stock exchanges closed in the red, in the last trading session. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index lost 1.53 percent to 12.828, the S&P 500 index dived 0.93 percent to 1.413 and the Nasdaq index lost 0.95 percent to 2,492. In Romania, the BET index measuring the ten best companies on the BSE dipped 1.46 percent to 7,442.12 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds lost 1.26 percent to 5,225.26. The BET-FI index of the five SIFs decreased 1.65 percent to 52,668.21. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna lost 1.29 percent to 17,303.89. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) lost 1.20 percent, to 1.65 lei and SIF Moldova (SIF2) dived 1.79 percent, to 2.20 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) cheapened 2.05 percent, to 2.87 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) lowered 1.86 percent, to 1.58 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) plunged 1.78 percent, to 0.4420 lei. The shares of Romania’s second largest lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) fell 1.33 percent, to 22.30 lei. The shares of the Austrian lender Erste Bank, owner of Romania's top lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), went down 0.80 percent, to 174.60 lei. On the power segment, Transelectrica (TEL) stagnated at 28 lei. Romania’s No. 1 oil company Petrom (SNP) decreased 1.85 percent, to 0.53 lei. Fertilizer producer Azomures (AZO) lost 4.23 percent, to 0.2940 lei. NewsIn