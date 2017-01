The number of companies with innovative initiatives up 1.2 percent in Romania in 2004-2006

Ştire online publicată Luni, 30 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The number of companies with innovative initiatives advanced 1.2 percent in the period 2004-2006 versus 2002-2004, according to the country's statistics body (INS). About 21.1 percent of the companies with more than 10 employees launched a new or improved product on the market in 2004-2006 or had innovative initiatives. Some 42.1 percent of them were large firms, with more than 250 employees, and 19.9 percent were small and medium-sized companies. Most of them activate in the industry (63 percent) and the others in services (37 percent). The number of companies which released a new or improved product on the market reached 5,970 in 2004-2006. About 14.1 percent belong to a group of companies, most of them headquartered abroad. As many as 41.5 percent of the companies improved the quality of goods and services and 36.6 percent improved the goods and services area. Most of the companies bought cars, equipments and software in a bid to make innovative activities. NewsIn