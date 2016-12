The national energy company must function according to a holding law, finance minister says

The national energy company Romania wants to set up should operate as a holding to impede producers to sell at preferential prices, Economy and Finance Minister Varujan Vosganian said. Vosganian underlined the Justice Ministry should elaborate the law which will have the role to preserve the current way in which the involved companies operate. “Power producers included in this company will not be able to sell electricity preferentially to the distributors in the company,” Vosganian said. Romania’s energy strategy was approved in September 2007 and refers to the creation of a national power company that will comprise energy producers and distributors, owned by the state. The project will not include the energy transport companies. The new national energy company will be listed on the stock exchange one after its creation. It will have a private ownership after another three years. In order to create the national energy company, Romania's state-owned power supplier Electrica will take over the shares belonging to power plants Rovinari, Turceni and Hidroelectrica. The last company will pass from the portfolio of the Ministry of Economy and Finance to that of Romania’s assets recovery body (AVAS). The European Commissioner for Energy, Andris Piebalgs, last year criticized the creation of an integrated energy company. The official noted he was not informed if this project. NewsIn