The leu stays at 3.71 versus the euro on a calm market

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 14 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, remained at 3.71 against the single European currency this morning, close to the value it traded at yesterday evening, on a still market, similar to other markets in the region, dealers said. The leu fell slightly to 3.7175 versus the euro and at 11:15, Bucharest hour, the currency traded at 3.7100-3.7160. The market is calm like other markets in the region, without any ample moves, chief dealer with Banca Transilvania, Ioan Birle told NewsIn. On the international markets the U.S. dollar oscillated from 1.5558 to 1.5652 versus the euro and at 11:15, Romania’s hour, it traded at 1.5585. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 9-9.2 percent per year, close to the 9 percent annual key interest rate set by the central bank. NewsIn