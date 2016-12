The leu returns close to 3.67 per euro, after timid rise on opening bell

Ştire online publicată Luni, 03 Noiembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The national currency slipped to 3.67 per euro after short uphill climb on opening bell, on regional trend, as investors cashed profits. The Romanian leu kick started from last week's session by inching to 3.64 versus the euro and in the course of an hour descended steadily to over 3.67 per euro. At 10:55, the euro stood at 3.6685-3.6755 lei. “The leu climbed initially thanks to a better regional feeling. Some standings were closed and that probably highlighted the profits of the first transactions,” declared Ciprian Mihai, department chief of the Volksbank Romania treasury. The neighboring emergent currencies first rose and then returned to the starting quotas. Thus, after increasing to below 256 versus the euro, the forint dropped close to 258 per euro, while the zloty lifted to 3.48 per euro only to slip to 3.5370 per euro. On international markets, the dollar springs up again after it had lost ground from 1.274 to 1.29 per euro. At 10:55 Romanian time, the euro stood at 1.2825 dollars. Overnight interests stay way above the key interest of 10.25 percent, the bid rate standing at 20 percent a year and the ask at 50 percent a year. “There are still transactions at these quotas, especially at asks of 30 percent,” added Mihai. NewsIn