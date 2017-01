The leu reaches 3.72 against the euro on slight rising trend in line with currencies in the region

Romania's leu fluctuated around 3.72 against the single European currency during the morning, in line with the rest of currencies in the area, dealers said. The leu dropped from 3.72 to 3.7365 against the euro during the first transactions and gained ground afterwards to 3.71. It began declining again after 10:30 a.m. and at 10:50 a.m. banks bought the euro with 3.72 lei and sold it with 3.7250. The leu started with a slight appreciation tendency and the exchange rate was somewhat more stable this morning than on Friday, dealer with Banca Transilvania, Ioan Birle said. On international markets the U.S. dollar oscillated between 1.5361 and 1.5403 against the euro. It stood at 1.5377 at 10:50 a.m., Romania's hour. Interbank interest rates for overnight deposits remained close to the monetary policy interest rate of 9-9.5 percent per year. NewsIn