The leu raises its voice at initial chime to 3.6950 per euro, joining in the regional chorus

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 29 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The national currency begins the day by heading upwards, to 3.6950 per euro, as investors regain trust in emergent neighboring currencies, after bourses recoup. Today's session took over from where the previous left off, slightly under 3.71 per euro and then the leu inched to 3.6890 per euro. At 10:30 a.m. banks were buying an euro for 3.6970 lei and selling it for 3.7040 lei. “We see the leu timidly making a comeback, in the rising shadow of more powerful neighboring currencies. The bourses also recovered and the market feeling changed for the moment,” declared Ioan Birle, chief dealer of Banca Transilvania. On international markets, the American currency started to slip from 1.2627 per euro to 1.28 per euro. Afterwards, the euro retraced its steps and at 10:30 Romanian time, it stood at 1.2701 dollars. Overnight interests stay high and move loosely up from 14 percent for bids. NewsIn