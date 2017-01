The leu grows to 3.72 vs. the euro with foreign investors missing due to the Catholic Easter

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 21 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s leu grew slowly against the euro in today’s exchange rate opening session, to less than 3.72 as the main European markets are closed due to the Catholic Easter; this reverberated in a rather calm local market, dealers say. The leu opened the session close to 3.73 per euro after which it appreciated to 3.7175. After climbing to this height anticlimax followed as banks bought the euro with 3.7220 lei and sold it for 3.7270 lei, at 11:20 a.m. The international exchange rate markets saw a combative U.S. dollar, which fluctuated between 1.5406 and 1.5472 against Europe’s single currency. At 11:20 a.m. Romania’s hour the euro was sold for 1.5458 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits exceeded the 9 percent monetary policy interest set by the Central Bank of Romania. NewsIn