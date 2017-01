The leu gains ground to 3.67 versus the euro as investors bet on regional currencies

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 12 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, advanced to 3.67 against the single European currency, due to foreign investors' interest for the markets in the region, dealers said. The leu climbed to 3.66 against the euro this morning. It slipped to 3.6840 and increased to 3.6730 lei per euro at 10:45 a.m. The currencies in the region could have strengthened due to the central banks which injected money on the markets, dealer with Banca Transilvania, Ioan Birle said. The U.S. dollar was traded for 1.53-1.54 U.S. dollars per euro on the international markets and at 10:45 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro was sold for 1.5354 U.S. dollars. Interbank interest rates for overnight deposits stood at 9-9.5 percent per year, close to the annual key interest rate of 9 percent set by the central bank. NewsIN