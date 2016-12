The leu falls to 3.58 vs. the euro within a market which anticipated the decrease

Ştire online publicată Joi, 24 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s leu dipped to 3.58 against the euro yet the market expected the move as the national currency appreciated to fast in the last days, especially because of the budget payments. The advance of the leu against the euro relied on payments and the funds which entered the country and had no economic grounds, Volksbank Romania dealer Madalina Tocu said. “The fall of the leu follows the tendency of other emerging currencies in Eastern Europe, such as the Hungarian forint or the Czecj koruna,” Tocu explained. In today’s exchange rate opening session, the leu fell sharply from 3.5685 to 3.5940 against the euro. At 11:00 a.m., banks bought the single European currency with 3.5830 lei and sold it for 3.59 lei. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar fluctuated between 1.5827 and 1.5890 versus the euro. Interests for overnight deposits exceeded the 9.5 percent monetary policy interest and stood at 12-13 percent per year. NewsIn